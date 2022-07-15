Bald Eagle Announces Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting held in Toronto, Ontario, were approved.

"The management and board of directors thank shareholders for their support in assisting the Corporation in this new phase of growth and expansion," said Bald Eagle Chairman, Luis da Silva. "In line with its stated strategy, we look forward to announcing shortly the name change and the new corporate identity looking to the future."

The number of directors of the Corporation was set at six and the six directors named in the management information circular of the Corporation were elected.

MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Corporation. The shareholders also approved the Corporation's omnibus incentive plan and approved the name change of the Corporation.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a mining and metals company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The Corporation's management team brings extensive and successful international experience along with a board of directors having an established track record of creating significant returns for investors with demonstrable access to capital to advance the development of assets.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, the name change of Bald Eagle and the business and strategic plans of Bald Eagle.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bald Eagle, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Bald Eagle has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Bald Eagle does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

