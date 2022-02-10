U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

·3 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) ("Bald Eagle" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce today that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Hercules Silver Project located within the under-explored Cuddy Mountain mining district in West Central Idaho.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Bald Eagle Gold Corp.)
Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Bald Eagle Gold Corp.)

The Technical Report, titled "Technical Report for the Hercules Silver Project, Washington County, Idaho, USA" was independently prepared for Bald Eagle by Mr. Donald E. Cameron, P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC, an independent and "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 (the "Author"). The Technical Report is dated February 9th, 2022, with an effective date of November 15, 2021, and has been filed on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on Bald Eagle's website at www.baldeaglegold.com.

Chris Paul, CEO of Bald Eagle, commented: "We are pleased to have published a Technical Report on our newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho. This Technical Report is the culmination of many months of digitization and in-depth research, involving the review of several hundred historical reports on the project. This report, which was prepared by Mr. Donald E. Cameron, P.Geo, LG, SME-RM, provides a comprehensive overview of all aspects of the project. We encourage all interested investors who would like to learn more about the project and its history to download the report which is now available on SEDAR."

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Donald E. Cameron, P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC (CRC), a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Cameron has 45 years of experience working in exploration and mining of precious and base metals on five continents. He has served in the capacity of Chief Geologist at the Cannon Mine for Asamera Minerals, Inc., Chief Geologist for Hecla Mining Company, Chief Geologist-- Operations for Bema Gold Corp. and as Director of Technical Services, Russia and South America for Kinross Gold Corp. Since 2011, Mr. Cameron has carried out diverse assignments for several junior and major companies, including district mapping, drill planning, resource estimation, audit and due diligence, and ongoing support for new small and major mines through his company, CRC. Through CRC, he is the developer of the StopeCalcTM app for underground mine grade control.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The Corporation's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Corporation may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Simeon
Chairman of the Board & Director

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c9451.html

