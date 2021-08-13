Baldwin Pole & Piling Company to Begin UltraPole NXT Production

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viance, a leading innovator in the wood preservation industry, announces Baldwin Pole & Piling Company will begin production of UltraPole™ NXT with DCOI in September at their manufacturing plant in Bay Minette, Alabama. Their Wiggins, Mississippi plant will follow with all operations converted by year-end.

Founded in 1945, Baldwin Pole and Piling Company, Inc. is a privately held company serving utility customers in the SouthEast and Midwestern United States as well as supplying international customers. In addition to their two manufacturing locations, Baldwin has distribution locations in Des Moines, Iowa, and Pittsburg, Kansas. Baldwin's combined manufacturing capacity can supply over 400,000 poles each year.

Archie McMillan, President of Baldwin states, "UltraPole NXT preservative is our preservative of choice to replace penta that is exiting the United States market this year. We are more than pleased with the benefits this preservative offers us, and our utility customers."

The UltraPole NXT preservative with DCOI provides a high performance, durable pole that is climbable, has low to no odor, with lower environmental impact offering benefits to pole producers, utilities, lineman, consumers, and the environment.

"UltraPole NXT also uses less energy, fossil fuels and water to produce, with lower eco-toxicity than other materials used for poles, explains Bob Baeppler, Viance Business Development Manager, Industrial Products. "UltraPole NXT, treated with DCOI is an environmentally advanced preservation system that offers an alternative to penta and other preservative systems currently in use."

About Viance, LLC

Viance, a leading provider of wood treatment preservatives, offers an extensive range of advanced wood treatment technologies and services to the global wood preservation industry. With expertise in wood biocides and wood protection chemicals, Viance technologies improve the performance and durability of wood products for sustainable building. Viance is a joint venture of IFF™ and Venator™ Materials PLC. Visit treatedwood.com.

