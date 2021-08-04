U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.03
    -12.12 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,940.79
    -175.61 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,759.20
    -2.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.69
    -5.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.77
    -1.79 (-2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2070
    +0.0310 (+2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5590
    +0.5090 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,019.00
    +491.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.81
    +32.05 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.26
    +24.54 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Baleon Capital closes first fund to provide capital infusion to healthcare startups

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Baleon Capital, a one-year-old venture capital firm started by investment veteran Jon Kaiden, closed its first fund to invest in pre-Series A and Series A companies focused on health and medical care in the United States.

Before starting the Miami-based firm, Kaiden was a founding member and principal of Sopris Capital, where he told TechCrunch his track record of internal return on revenue landed him in the top 95th percentile of all early-stage funds. Baleon is a mash-up of the names of Kaiden’s four children: Brooke, Allie, Leo and Nicole.

Though he did not disclose the fund amount, Kaiden did say he was targeting $100 million for the second fund. He expects to initially be able to invest in between eight and 12 companies with $5 million to $10 million in check sizes. If he is able to get the $100 million, Kaiden plans for nearly three-fourths to go into initial investments and the rest for follow-on or new opportunities that come in.

Despite the pandemic, the past year was a “great environment to raise a fund,” he said. After running Sopris for 18 years, he thought it was time to raise a fund especially targeting the healthcare industry, which saw a boom.

“The pandemic tweaked a lot of the industry, especially virtual healthcare, and sped up a lot of things to be more efficient,” Kaiden said. “However, doctors are still among the slowest group to adopt technology.”

As a result, Baleon Capital will invest in companies building the new digital infrastructure for healthcare, aimed at reducing costs, improving access and solving inefficiencies that are hindering patient care. In addition to healthcare, the firm has identified opportunities in vertical SaaS, like finance and real estate.

Baleon’s first fund invested in three companies: Mantra Health, a digital mental health clinic on a mission to improve access to evidence-based mental healthcare for young adults; LifeLink, which is building infrastructure for modern patient engagement; and ClearStep, a care navigation platform leveraging artificial intelligence to match patients to the right provider based on their symptoms, insurance and location.

As healthcare settles into its new digital transformation, Kaiden sees an industry that will rely more heavily on data interoperability as electronic medical records and gleaning insights from big data will evolve. He expects that to help reduce costs without reducing patient satisfaction and provide better health outcomes.

“It’s always a good time in healthcare, and there will always be companies that are disruptive,” Kaiden said. “Healthcare is 18% of the country’s GDP — that is a huge part of our economy, and it is inefficient. That makes it ripe for entrepreneurs to disrupt it.”

The coming fight over who controls digital health data

 

Recommended Stories

  • When Will AMC Entertainment Bring Back Its Dividend?

    Shareholders want to know when the multiplex operator will begin returning money to its investors. They're not going to like the answer.

  • Novavax Stock Is Jumping After Europe Contract for Covid Vaccine Approved

    Novavax's vaccine hasn't been approved yet, but that hasn't stopped the European Commission from signing a contract for at least 100 million doses.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Stock Is a Buy After Earnings

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) continued to experience strong momentum on its platform in the second quarter. The weak guidance and subsequent sell-off stems from eBay. PayPal separated from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2015, and over the last few years, eBay has been transitioning to its own managed payments system.

  • Invitae (NVTA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    NVTA earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • General Motors Stock Falls Despite Raising 2021 Guidance

    GM swung to a Q2 profit and lifted its outlook, a week after rival Ford did so and noted improvement in the supply of chips.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.

  • DraftKings Q2 Earnings Preview: Expanding to More States and Reopening Trends

    Daily fantasy sports, mobile sportsbook, and iGaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) will report second-quarter earnings on Friday, Aug. 6. DraftKings has the licenses to operate mobile sportsbooks in 12 states, serving 27% of the U.S. population.

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Christian Henry, president and chief executive officer; Susan Kim, chief financial officer; and Mark Van Oene, chief operating officer. Thank you, Todd, and good afternoon, everybody.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • Why Transocean Stock Crashed -- Then Recovered -- Today

    Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock got a big jolt on the morning of Aug. 3 and tumbled 12% by 10 a.m. EDT. At a time when pockets of the oil and gas industry are making money off this year's rally in oil prices, Transocean's contract drilling revenue slumped 29.4% year over year and its adjusted net loss ballooned to $109 million from $1 million in Q2 2020. Although consensus estimates called for a loss, the sharp drop in Transocean's revenue caught the market off guard.

  • Match Stock Falls As Earnings Miss Amid Acquisition, Higher Video Investments

    Match stock fell as second-quarter earnings topped estimates while earnings were light amid higher investments and an acquisition.