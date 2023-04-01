Is Balfour Beatty plc's (LON:BBY) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Balfour Beatty's (LON:BBY) stock is up by a considerable 10% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Balfour Beatty's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Balfour Beatty is:

21% = UK£287m ÷ UK£1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Balfour Beatty's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Balfour Beatty seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.1% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Despite this, Balfour Beatty's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 2.2%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then performed a comparison between Balfour Beatty's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 2.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is BBY fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Balfour Beatty Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Balfour Beatty has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 32% (or a retention ratio of 68%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Balfour Beatty has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 35%. Still, forecasts suggest that Balfour Beatty's future ROE will drop to 14% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Balfour Beatty's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

