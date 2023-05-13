Balfour Beatty's (LON:BBY) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.07

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 5th of July to £0.07. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.7% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Balfour Beatty's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Balfour Beatty's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 20.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 31%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.141 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.105. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.9% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Balfour Beatty has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. Balfour Beatty definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Balfour Beatty's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Balfour Beatty (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

