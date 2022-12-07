U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Balincan USA, Inc. Enters Into Growing Smart Cities Market

Balincan USA, Inc.
·4 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. (“Balincan” or the “Company”) announces that it has signed a long-term consulting agreement with Timothy Downs, Managing Director of Smart Gig Media and Partner at The 2030 Project.

Mr. Downs brings more than 15 years of experience in the wireless, mobile, IoT and broadband industries to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) division of Tekumo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Balincan USA, Inc.

Since 2016, Tim has focused on the Smart City and IoT marketplace and has developed multiple products designed for municipal executives to optimize technology trends. These include municipal fiber networks, small cells, IoT/sensor networks and connected vehicle technology to improve city services and innovation.

Smart cities use IoT (Internet of Things) devices such as connected sensors, lights, and meters to collect and analyze actionable data. The cities use this data to improve infrastructure, public utilities, and services. Technologies include Smart meters, Smart transportation, Smart grids, Smart air quality monitors, and Smart waste management.

Strings D.E. Kozisek, Tekumo CEO added “we are really excited to have Tim join and to continue to expand the Tekumo team. His executive level history in the telecom, 5G, small cell, cell tower and Smart City world is a perfect fit for Tekumo’s future plans and current capabilities.”

According to Markets and Markets, “the smart cities market is expected to grow from USD 511.6 billion in 2022 to USD 1024.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The smart cities market is growing due to the rising need for public safety and advanced communication infrastructure, growing adoption of connected and smart technologies, rising energy optimization requirements, and intensifying citizen engagement.”

Tekumo is founded by a small group of successful entrepreneurs; Strings Kozisek (CEO), Chris Nichols (CSO), Phillip Dignan (President/CFO), and Jacob Beasley (CTO). This team brings a shared vision and shared history. Their previous ventures in the software, managed services, organic material manufacturing, retail and automotive verticals are currently generating over $300M in annual revenue.

The Company offers three main product lines. TekumoPRO is a platform that connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

TekumoIOT delivers on the complete service chain for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support. TekumoIQ provides real-time risk management and process management data from all connected assets, accessible via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any end user ecosystem.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

For more details related to the transaction, please see the Company’s Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on August 30, 2022.

Safe Harbor:

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company’s operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the Company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company’s dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Colorado Springs

Timothy Simpson, Investor Relations

719-900-4535


