U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,164.82
    +24.05 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,029.97
    +60.74 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,520.13
    +88.61 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.63
    +9.34 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.97
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1130
    +0.0070 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1809
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9040
    -0.1900 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,635.46
    +177.12 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.32
    +4.52 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.43
    -2.08 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

BalkanID brings AI to identity governance and administration to take on SailPoint

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

Identity governance and administration (IGA) -- that's probably not something you think of every waking hour of your day, but somebody on your IT team probably is. In a modern company, the number of identities in use has expanded rapidly in recent years and with that, the challenge to manage, audit and control all of these different identities and the access they have -- and maybe even tie them to specific users -- has become exponentially harder. This is not a completely new problem, though, and companies like SailPoint have long tried to tackle it. Unsurprisingly, there are also a few startups that are trying to shake up the status quo in this field. One of those is BalkanID, which today announced a $2.36 million extension to its seed financing round, bringing the total to $8.1 million.

BalkanID, which launched out of stealth in May 2022, argues that its solution, which heavily leverages AI, puts it ahead of the competition. 'When it comes to the state of IGA, how it's done depends on who you are," BalkanID co-founder and CEO Subbu Rama told me when I asked him about the current state of the industry. "Larger enterprises usually have pricey, cumbersome/time-consuming to deploy legacy IGA tools such as Sailpoint. Mid-to-smaller sized companies use spreadsheets, ticketing systems like Jira - and lots of man-hours."

Image Credits: BalkanID

Rama noted that his last startup, Bitfusion, built infrastructure to accelerate AI, so he has quite a bit of experience in this field. The company, a finalist in our Disrupt NY 2015 Battlefield, was acquired by VMware in 2019. Rama then met Sameer Sait (the former CTO of shadow payroll tax company Cerino) through an introduction by a former Bitfusion investor after the acquisition. AIn talking to a lot of CISOs, the team realized that compliance, identity management and entitlement sprawl were some of the themes that would pop up repeatedly during those conversations and decided to tackle it for their next startup.

"Once we had our idea, we roped in Jeremy Patton as our 3rd co-founder. And it's not just Jeremy and I who have a successful track record working together - we’ve also worked with most of our senior engineering team before," Rama explained.

Using AI, BalkanID offers what it calls "Identity Governance and Administration on autopilot." The idea here is to offer the core features of IGA: provide visibility into entitlements, and simplify and automate access reviews -- and then have these processes run as autonomously as possible.

The Austin-based company's original seed round includes investors like Uncommon Capital, Afore Capital, Sure Ventures, and technology executives like Rishi Bhargava, co-founder of Demisto (acquired by Palo Alto Networks); Ely Kahn, co-founder of Sqrrl (acquired by Amazon); John N. Stewart of Talons Ventures, former SVP, Chief Security and Trust Officer at Cisco; Clark Golestani, former EVP and CIO at Merck; and Pat Condon, co-founder of Rackspace and Vivek Sodera, co-founder of Superhuman. Now, K2G Tech Fund, GIT1K Club, Firsthand Ventures, MGV and NKM Capital have also invested in the company.

The company plans to use the new funding to accelerate its growth, something a lot of companies tend to say at this stage. Interestingly, the team also notes that this new round will, if necessary, allow it to "buffer the company from market fluctuations as it capitalizes on the demand for its Intelligent Access Governance platform." It's no secret that the funding environment has changed rapidly over the last few months and I wouldn't be surprised if we saw more of these seed extensions in the coming months.

BalkanID’s ability to make cloud-native access governance intelligent and pain-free enabled the company to raise additional funds when funding sources were drying up," said Demisto co-founder and BalkanID investor Rishi Bhargava. "I’m more confident than ever about BalkanID’s prospects."

VMware acquires ML acceleration startup Bitfusion

 

Recommended Stories

  • Pappas-backed Durham oncology firm pursues aggressive growth with $84M haul

    A Durham company developing cancer treatments plans a hiring streak following a $84M raise despite choppy conditions for the biotech sector.

  • Go Big in Vegas—Stocks, That Is

    Macau’s gambling revenue in July plunged, while U.S. casino-gambling revenue hit a record in the second quarter, an unexpected turn of events.

  • Crypto ATM Bitcoin Depot unveils US$885 mln SPAC listing plans

    Bitcoin Depot has announced its backdoor listing plans on the Nasdaq by the first quarter of 2023 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated equity value of US$885 million, the crypto ATM operator said in a statement. See related article: Bitcoin ATMs face existential threat in Hong […]

  • Biden to sign order on $52 billion chips law implementation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign an executive order on implementation of the $52.7 billion semiconductor chips manufacturing subsidy and research law, the White House said. Earlier this month, Biden signed the bill to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China's science and technology efforts. The law aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars and weapons to washing machines and video games by subsidizing U.S. chip manufacturing and expanding research funding.

  • Dollar Tree Stock Falls On Slashed Outlook, Mixed Results; Dollar General Tops Estimates

    Dollar Tree stock hovered just below a buy point ahead of earnings Thursday morning. Discount retailer Dollar General also reports.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • Where Will Salesforce Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) stock slid 7% during the after hours session on Aug. 24 following the release of its second-quarter report. The cloud-based software company's revenue rose 22% year-over-year (26% in constant currency terms) to $7.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 10 Best Farmland Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best farmland stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in the farming industry, go directly to the 5 Best Farmland Stocks to Buy Now. According to a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the demand for agricultural products […]

  • My Top Beaten-Down Industrial Conglomerate Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    After the worst start to a year in over 50 years, everyone would like to forget the stock market's performance for the first six months of 2022. One of the best that fits the bill just might be industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM), which is down 18% this year after losing 25% of its value over the past 12 months. 3M's problems didn't begin in 2021 or 2022 -- it's been a laggard for a number of years.

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • Peloton reports $1.2 billion loss, forecasts further revenue declines

    Peloton Interactive reported an operating loss of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as revenue came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Nvidia stock dips on steady earnings report, lower third-quarter outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Nvidia's third-quarter earnings and its third-quarter forecasts in its gaming division.

  • 'I want to be buying the riskiest stuff that I can buy right now': Here's what financial advisers are doing (or not doing) with their own portfolios in a bear market

    Four advisors share their strategies for navigating a slow market.

  • Warren Buffett Trusts in These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss the stocks Warren Buffett trusts despite suffering losses. If you want to read about more top stock picks in Buffett’s portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett Trusts in These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. 2022 has been a trying year for both Wall Street professionals and average investors alike. Since the […]

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.22

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.22 on the...

  • Singapore’s Grab Shows Revival Signs as Sales Top Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. reported a better-than-expected 79% revenue increase, buoyed by resilient demand from consumers who continued to hail rides and order food despite rising inflation.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited S