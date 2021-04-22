Ball Corporation to Become Proud Sustainability Partner of the Los Angeles Chargers

The partnership will focus on advancing sustainability through community engagement, increased use of aluminum beverage packaging, and activations to improve recycling processes and education

WESTMINSTER, Colo. and LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today announced that it will become a Proud Sustainability Partner of the Los Angeles Chargers. The partnership will include community engagement, increased use of aluminum beverage packaging, and game day activations to improve recycling processes and education.

The partnership, which features both organizations' commitment to advancing sustainability in sports and entertainment, builds on Ball's position as the official Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Packaging Partner of SoFi Stadium. SoFi Stadium will feature the company's infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup™ for draft beer and cocktails. The Chargers will use the cups at team training facilities, camps and on game days. Additionally, the partnership will allow the organizations to create local sustainability awareness events, targeted community recycling improvements and educational programming.

"We are excited to partner with the Los Angeles Chargers around our shared commitment to advancing sustainability in sports and entertainment," said Ball Corporation Chairman and CEO John Hayes. "This partnership is an opportunity to implement real-world solutions to the packaging waste crisis by increasing use of infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, cups and bottles and making recycling easy for teams and fans. We look forward to working with the Los Angeles Chargers to make an impact at SoFi Stadium and within the broader Los Angeles community."

"The Chargers have a long history of both advocating for and implementing recycling programs that not only address the nation's long standing packaging waste crisis, but also aim to modify behavior in an effort to help preserve our planet for future generations," said Los Angeles Chargers President of Business Operation A.G. Spanos. "We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Ball Corporation, an industry leader and innovator with a shared vision as it pertains to sustainability, to create local awareness, encourage even greater recycling in the community and provide the newest innovations in aluminum packaging to our fans at all Chargers events."

Ball, a leader in cutting-edge aluminum beverage packaging, as well as climate monitoring and weather forecasting technologies through the Ball Aerospace business, has made sustainability foundational to its business, operations and products. This partnership builds on Ball's success in developing and piloting the lightweight Ball Aluminum Cup™ in sports and entertainment venues. The cup, a direct response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products, debuted in 2019 at the former Pepsi Center, now Ball Arena. It is also available at the University of Colorado Boulder's Folsom Field, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, select restaurant properties and retailers, and for purchase on Amazon.

Throughout the life of the partnership, Ball and the Los Angeles Chargers will develop and implement fan-facing activities in and around SoFi Stadium and focus on educational and recycling infrastructure programs for the surrounding local community to celebrate and encourage aluminum recycling – an everyday sustainable choice for consumers and a cornerstone of making a circular economy a reality.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 63rd season, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances, idyllic Southern California setting and best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience and good old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader, philanthropist and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos' eldest son Dean, the team's current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos' sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, began playing games in their new multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020 and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit http://www.chargers.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

