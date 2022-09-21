U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.50
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,822.00
    +21.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,942.00
    +19.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.90
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.80
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    +0.09 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • Vix

    27.16
    +1.40 (+5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1376
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7650
    +0.0620 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,945.89
    -521.72 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.78
    -7.25 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,422.78
    -265.64 (-0.96%)
     

Ball Corporation Enters into an Alliance with Boomerang Water to Provide Customers with On-Site, Refillable Bottled Water Solutions

·6 min read

Boomerang Water's innovative new technology, paired with Ball's refillable aluminum bottles, meet growing demand for sustainable beverage packaging in venues such as resorts, cruise lines and campuses

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), a leading global provider of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging, and Boomerang Water LLC, a leader in sustainable water bottling technology, announced an alliance to bring consumers a sustainable way to stay hydrated. At resorts, cruise ships, campuses and elsewhere, Ball will provide its aluminum bottles for the Boomerang Bottling System, a cutting edge technology that offers the convenience of bottled water in a sustainable package while limiting the environmental impact. Boomerang's Bottling System washes, rinses, filters, fills and caps fresh water in refillable, returnable and recyclable Ball aluminum bottles, therefore eliminating the waste and carbon emissions produced by manufacturing and transporting traditional, disposable bottles.

Boomerang Bottle Example
Boomerang Bottle Example

"Boomerang is delivering industry-leading innovation with its bottling system that can wash, fill and cap more than 3,000 bottles of fresh, premium water per eight-hour shift. The whole idea and concept is the reusability and circularity of the aluminum bottles paired with a Boomerang system," said Boomerang Water co-founder Jason Dibble. "Ball's aluminum bottles are the perfect complement for our Boomerang Bottling System since they can get re-used over and over and ultimately recycled easily at the end of their life."

Aluminum provides tremendous opportunities for packaging innovation, and Ball is leading the way in leveraging the material's value to drive sustainability for its customers. Aluminum cans, bottles and cups – which are infinitely recyclable and economically valuable – enable the circular economy because they can be refilled, reused and recycled without losses. Through its alliance with Boomerang Water, Ball will provide aluminum bottles that will model what is possible in a closed loop system by being refilled, reused and ultimately recycled. Rather than disposing of the bottles at their end of life, Ball and Boomerang Water will recycle them, at which point they can be turned into new bottles within 60 days.

"At Ball, our ambition is to never stop leveraging our years of beverage packaging expertise to deliver new, innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers," said Jay Billings, president of Ball Aerosol Packaging. "We aim to be a strategic supplier to innovators, like Boomerang, that are finding new ways to bring consumers and businesses sustainable options and make a difference for the planet. We look forward to sharing more on the impact of our alliance."

The alliance between Ball and Boomerang Water comes at a time when sustainability is more important than ever to consumers, who increasingly look to the brands they love to provide them with the opportunity to purchase and use products that are good for the planet. In fact, research finds that 85% of consumers have become more sustainable in their purchasing in recent years.

Boomerang Water's new technology was successfully launched and implemented at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, where Ball's aluminum water bottles are widely available throughout the resort. The system is an ideal solution for venues where reclaiming used bottles can be easy, including resorts, cruise ships, convention centers, corporate and university campuses, military and government bases, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.

Watch how the Boomerang Bottling System works.

About Ball Corporation
Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Boomerang Water
A Veteran-owned business, Boomerang Water is the world's first on-site, micro-bottling solution to economically replace plastic water bottles. Boomerang is committed to disrupting current water bottling practices to end single-use plastics and shipping. Our zero-waste system washes, sanitizes, fills, and caps reusable glass or aluminium bottles with pure, premium filtered water at the point of use to maximize freshness and minimize waste. For more information, visit https://boomerangwater.com/, or connect with us on Facebook or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; inability to pass through increased costs; war, political instability and sanctions, including relating to the situation in Russia and Ukraine and its impact on our supply chain and our ability to operate in Russia and the EMEA region generally; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, ESG reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; inflation; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, including the announced sale of our Russian business, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

Boomerang Bottle featuring imagery
Boomerang Bottle featuring imagery
Sample Boomerang Bottle
Sample Boomerang Bottle
Ball Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ball Corporation)
Ball Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ball Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ball-corporation-enters-into-an-alliance-with-boomerang-water-to-provide-customers-with-on-site-refillable-bottled-water-solutions-301629043.html

SOURCE Ball Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) sold off in early Tuesday trading, falling 3.4% through 10:05 a.m. ET on news that a tiny rival may have a big advantage over the company. As Reuters reported this morning, Canadian penny-stock company Loop Energy -- which, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, has been in business nearly as long as Plug Power -- now has a fuel-cell technology that delivers "better fuel economy than a diesel engine" at prices better than what Plug Power can beat.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Collaborates With XEL to Produce Hydrogen

    Bloom Energy (BE) collaborates with Xcel Energy to build one of its electrolyzers at the Prairie Island nuclear facility to demonstrate long-term value for hydrogen generation.

  • Lululemon Hotty Hot Shorts Targeted in Protests

    Lululemon has, in the past, had to navigate criticism of making clothing that are too "skimpy." What could have been a simple recall devolved into what retail history still remembers as the "sheer pants scandal" when company founder Chip Wilson told a Bloomberg reporter that "some women's bodies just actually don't work" for the pants. After the company lost a third of its market value in the fallout, Wilson eventually resigned as chairman and, by 2015, stepped away from the board altogether.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enphase Energy, Canadian Solar and Sunworks

    Enphase Energy, Canadian Solar and Sunworks have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

    Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by Ethereum researcher Justin Drake, was picked up by U.S. congressmen, technologists and Ethereum’s community, who are right to celebrate the network’s vastly smaller carbon footprint. Proof-of-stake, Ethereum’s new algorithm for processing transactions, would use approximately 99% less power than the proof-of-work (PoW) system Ethereum used to run.

  • PG&E says Tesla battery was source of power storage site fire

    In the early hours on Monday, a Tesla Megapack battery caught fire at a key California power storage facility, the state's largest utility said in a statement to TechCrunch. According to PG&E, the utility "became aware of a fire in one Tesla Megapack at its Elkhorn Battery Storage facility" at around 1:30 a.m. in Moss Landing, which is located about 25 miles south of Santa Cruz, in Monterey County.

  • EU countries want option to claw back coal plants' revenues - draft

    Coal power plants could be subject to the European Union's plan to cap energy producers' revenues to raise cash to bring down soaring energy bills, a draft document seen by Reuters shows. The European Commission last week proposed a package of emergency measures to curb energy prices, including windfall profit levies on energy firms for governments to recycle into cushioning businesses and citizens from sky-high energy bills this winter. Diplomats from EU countries are negotiating the proposals and trying to find deals that all will be willing to approve at a Sept. 30 meeting of EU energy ministers.

  • Food Supply Stays Tight as Disappointing U.S. Harvest Adds to Global Challenges

    Agriculture executives say that at least two years of bumper crops are needed to relieve pressure from drought and the war in Ukraine.

  • Hundreds of New Mines Will Be Needed to Source the Raw Materials to Make EVs

    The demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite—needed to make EV batteries—will skyrocket over the next decade.

  • Strong Earthquake Hits Mexico on Anniversary of Other Deadly Quakes

    Buildings shook in southwestern Mexico after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Monday. It came less than an hour after an annual drill was held to commemorate devastating quakes on the same date in 1985 and 2017. Photo: Henry Romero/Reuters

  • Ukraine war thrusts German climate action into spotlight

    Germany remains committed to phasing out coal as a source of power by 2030 even as it reactivates coal-fired power plants, the country's climate envoy said Monday. Germany says it took the step to get through the coming winter amid energy shortages as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “We are at a crossroads right now,” Jennifer Morgan said, adding that the war in Ukraine shows how interlinked energy security and independence are with climate security and peace.

  • Eastman to advance a circular future for healthcare packaging with key collaboration

    Eastman (NYSE: EMN) has announced an agreement with Ethicon*, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech** Company, to source Eastman Renew materials for its medical device sterile-barrier packaging. This is an important step to help reduce waste in the healthcare system and contribute to a more circular future. With this agreement, Ethicon becomes the first healthcare company to use medical-grade Eastman Renew materials in its product packaging.

  • Southwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck southwestern Mexico on Monday, killing one person and prompting evacuations and causing buildings to sway in the capital. It occurred the same day as large tremors registered in 1985 and 2017.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Gov. Newsom signs human composting bill into law

    From recycled, and reusable materials to energy-efficient appliances. There are eco-friendly alternatives for just about everything these days, and now, the same is true when it comes to how you're buried.

  • Tropical Storm Gaston forms. A depression could follow, and Fiona may be a Cat 4

    The seventh tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Gaston, formed Tuesday over the north-central Atlantic — but far from land.

  • Human composting: California clears the way for greener burial method

    State is the fifth to legalize environmentally friendly process that allows for natural reduction of human remains to soil

  • Mining Giant Fortescue to Spend Billions in Bid to Eliminate Fossil Fuels by 2030

    Australian iron-ore producer says clean-energy spending will lower long-term costs and push the industry toward making green steel for car makers and other customers.

  • This Bold Move Could Give Tesla an Edge in Battery Production

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) piqued many people's interest recently when the company filed a form with Texas' Comptroller's Office indicating the electric vehicle maker's interest in building a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refinery. Tesla said in the official form that it's considering building a plant that could convert "raw ore material into a usable state for battery production." The refinery would create battery-grade lithium hydroxide that could then be "packaged and shipped by truck and rail to various Tesla battery manufacturing sites supporting the necessary supply chain for large-scale and electric vehicle batteries."

  • Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits

    Nanmadol is one of the worst typhoons to strike Japan, with flooding and landslides expected.

  • National Grid Unveils Its Northeast Clean Energy Vision During Climate Week NYC

    Company develops first of many clean energy hubs across the Northeast