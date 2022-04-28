U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Ball Corporation and Sodexo Live! Expand Partnership to Bring Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Cups to Additional Sports & Entertainment Venues and Events

·7 min read
In this article:
Communities across the United States and Canada can celebrate and enjoy their favorite beverages more sustainably by using and recycling the Ball Aluminum Cup™

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) and Sodexo Live! today announced an expansion of their multi-year partnership to advance sustainability efforts in sports and entertainment by bringing millions of infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cups™ to communities visiting major venues and events across the United States and Canada.

Ball, a leading global provider of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging, designed the lightweight aluminum cups to bring beverage packaging circularity to sports and entertainment venues in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products. Together with Sodexo Live!, Ball is encouraging recycling and sustainability behaviors among sports fans, concert-goers, and other communities.

"We are a forward-looking company that is always seeking new ways to provide impactful solutions to our clients and guests," said Steve Pangburn, CEO, North America, Sodexo Live! "This expansive partnership with Ball is an example of how we are lowering our environmental impact across venues, in an authentic way that excites the fans and guests we serve each and every day."

This initiative aligns with the overarching goal of Sodexo's Better Tomorrow 2025 efforts, which aims to make every day better, safer, and healthier for 75 million consumers around the world. It consists of nine robust commitments designed to reinforce the culture of responsible behavior throughout the business.

Through a nation-wide partnership with Ball, Sodexo Live! venues currently house millions of Ball Aluminum Cups that are available to fans across the United States and Canada. Landmark sports venues include Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, T-Mobile Park in Seattle, and First Bank Amphitheatre in Nashville. The cups are also available at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where they helped drive sustainability at the Big Game in 2020 and will be available to fans attending the upcoming Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix from May 6-8, 2022. For those celebrating from home, aluminum cups are also available for purchase on Amazon and in select grocery retailers and mass retailers including Kroger, Target, Walmart and more.

"We believe sports and entertainment can truly influence fan behavior and sustainable habits for the better," said Dan Fisher, President and CEO, Ball Corporation. "That is why, at Ball, we are committed to partnering with venues, teams and players to increase use of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging, strengthen in-venue recycling, and educate fans on how they can live more sustainably. We are excited to expand our partnership with Sodexo Live! and are looking forward to bringing communities across the country a more sustainable way to enjoy their beverages."

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today and aluminum cans, cups and bottles can be recycled and back on a store shelf within 60 days. Additionally, the Ball Aluminum Cup is now composed of 90% recycled content, the highest recycled content rate of any beverage packaging in its category. The cup was also recently recognized by the 2022 Edison Awards as an innovative sustainable consumer solution. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, cool to the touch and provides an elevated drinking experience.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products for customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Sodexo Live!

Sodexo Live! manages prestigious conference, cultural, and sporting venues and major events all over the world. With 40,000 employees and 500 sites, we are strategic and responsible partners, committed to unlocking our customers' full potential while favoring local communities. Sodexo Live! contributes to the success of prestigious events such as Royal Ascot, the Tour de France, the Rugby World Cup and soon the Paris 2024 Games, and showcases exceptional venues such as the Eiffel Tower Restaurants, the Hard Rock Stadium, Bateaux Parisiens, Yachts de Paris, the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the Prado Museum in Madrid and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; inability to pass through increased costs; war, political instability and sanctions, including relating to the situation in Russia and Ukraine and its impact on our supply chain and our ability to operate in Russia and the EMEA region generally; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, ESG reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; inflation; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, including the announced sale of our Russian business, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

Ball Aluminum Cup at the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Ball Aluminum Cup at the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Ball Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ball Corporation)
Ball Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ball Corporation)
SOURCE Ball Corporation

