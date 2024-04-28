Ball (NYSE:BALL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.20

Ball Corporation's (NYSE:BALL) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.20 per share on 17th of June. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Ball's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Ball was paying a whopping 720% as a dividend, but this only made up 38% of its overall earnings. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 74.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Ball Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.26, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Ball has been growing its earnings per share at 9.9% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Ball's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Ball is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Ball that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

