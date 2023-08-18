Ball (NYSE:BALL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) will pay a dividend of $0.20 on the 15th of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is below the average for the industry.

Ball's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Ball is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Ball Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.26, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Ball has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On Ball's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Ball's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Ball that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Ball not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

