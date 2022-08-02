U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.25
    -32.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,550.00
    -217.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,840.50
    -122.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.70
    -14.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.31
    -0.58 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.54
    +3.21 (+15.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9650
    -0.6740 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,890.30
    -158.87 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.00
    -19.41 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.62
    -13.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

The ball valve market is projected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2027 from USD 13.0 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Factors driving the market are application of 3D printing technology in valve manufacturing, focus of industry players on offering improved customer services, increasing demand for ball valves in new and upgrades of existing of nuclear power plants.

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ball Valves Market by Type, Material, Size, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04970259/?utm_source=GNW


Stainless steel ball valves segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021
The stainless steel ball valves segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.Stainless steel ball valves are highly corrosion resistant and robust making them suitable for numerous applications in different industries including food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and metals & mining.

Steel offers efficient mechanical properties and good resistance to stress corrosion and sulfides.Carbon steel offers high- and low-temperature strength.

Carbon steel valves can be used in applications where extreme pressure and temperature make other materials unusable.Carbon steel can withstand temperatures up to 850ºF and is used in the manufacturing of various types of ball valves.

In industrial applications where pressure ratings, high-temperature functionality, and corrosion resistance are prerequisites for efficiency, stainless steel ball valves are used.

Trunnion-mounted ball valves to account for largest market share during the forecast period.
Market for Trunnion-mounted ball valves to account for largest market share during the forecast period.Trunnion-mounted ball valves use a spring mechanism and/or line pressure assistance to drive the upstream seat against the stationary ball.

The surface area exposed to the pressure through the relatively small passageway is just at the back of the seat.It has additional mechanical anchoring at the top and bottom of the ball.

This special mounting is suitable for larger and higher-pressure valves.Moreover, this design permits a decrease in valve torque as the ball is supported in two places.

These features makes trunnion-mounted ball valves is suitable for variety of applications including transmission and storage, gas processing, dryer sequence, and compressor anti-surge.
1– 5” ball valves to account for largest market share during the forecast period.
Market for 1– 5” ball valves to account for largest market share during the forecast period. The <1” and 1” to 5” segments collectively accounted for a large share of the overall ball valves market in 2021, and a similar growth trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for ball valves in transportation and energy & power-based applications. The use of 1– 5” ball valves is increasing in the oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, and other industries.

Oil & gas to account for largest market share in 2022.
The oil & gas industry needs deeper wells and longer pipelines and has been focusing on reducing production costs; this necessitates the use of specialized and critical equipment, such as valves, in oil and gas plants.Moreover, with the use of advanced equipment and technologies in production and transportation processes, performance requirements have become more stringent to ensure improved operational efficiencies.

Hence, the incorporation of valves is essential in pipelines and other several processes to regulate the flow of liquid, gases, or any fluidized solid, which will propel the demand for ball valves during the forecast period.

North America to witness the highest CAGR in the ball valves market during the forecast period
The market in North America has been further segmented, on the basis of country, into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Rapidly growing investments in process and non-process industries and increasing energy consumption owing to the booming population in the region are driving the growth of the ball valves market.
North America is a major consumer and producer of natural gas and is dominated by supply and demand dynamics of natural gas in the US.The natural gas market in North America is backed by a mature and well-integrated physical and financial market structure and substantial domestic natural gas production.

The US is currently the world’s largest producer and consumer of natural gas. In addition, booming shale gas business in North America is likely to contribute to market growth.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ball valvesmarketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1–56%, Tier 2–23%, and Tier 3-21%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives-75%,Managers-25%
• By Region:North America-40%, Europe-23%, APAC-26%,and RoW-11%

The ball valves market comprises major players such Emerson Electric Co. (US), Schlumberger (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), IMI plc (US), Valmet (Neles Corporation) (Finland), SpiraxSarco Limited (UK), Crane Co. (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan), Trillium Flow Technologies (US), Bray international (US), and Velan, Inc. (Canada) are the key players in the ball valves market.These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and presence in both mature and emerging markets.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the ball valves market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecaststhe ball valves marketbased on material, type, size, end-users, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the ball valves market.

It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, and developments carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ball valves market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04970259/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

    BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • What to Expect From Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings

    The company's second-quarter earnings report could bring forth a few surprises

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $295.86, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session.

  • Here's Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Marqeta Surged In July

    The Nasdaq Composite gained roughly 12.4% in July. Shares of the buy-now-pay-later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) gained nearly 49% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) gained nearly 20%, and shares of the payments company Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) jumped more than 18%.

  • Oracle reportedly plans to lay off thousands of employees

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley looks at how tech company Oracle's stock is moving to the downside amid reports that it's starting to lay off thousands of U.S. employees.

  • EV Stocks: Fisker, Lucid, Nikola Tee Up For Earnings As NKLA Stock Pops On Battery Deal

    When Fisker, Lucid and Nikola report earnings this week, here are key milestones to watch. NKLA stock popped Monday on acquisition news.

  • Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Airbnb's (ABNB) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect solid momentum among its hosts and guests.