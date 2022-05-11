Ballantyne Strong Reports First Quarter 2022 Operating Results; Revenue Increases 110%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Charlotte, NC, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company” or “Ballantyne Strong”) today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Operational Highlights

● Strong Entertainment’s business continued to strengthen with cinemas reopening and studio releases fueling strong box-office performance ● Revenue more than doubled, growing 110% for the quarter compared to the first quarter of the prior year ● Announced the launch of Strong Studios with $9 million in minimum guarantees from projects planned to commence this summer ● Registration statement filed publicly with the Securities and Exchange Commission for initial public offering of the Strong Entertainment business ● Equity holding, GreenFirst Forest Products, reports profitability in first full quarter of operations

“Business momentum continues to surge, with revenues from our entertainment group more than doubling in the first quarter,” commented Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer. “The trends in the theatrical exhibition industry continue to improve with new releases hitting the box office and exhibitors preparing for their busiest summer and fall in years.

“We also announced the launch of Strong Studios this quarter, adding content to our Strong Entertainment business. We are hitting the ground running with a busy slate of revenue producing projects and expect to start production on our first two projects this summer. And our equity holdings continued to show favorable progress with FG Financial launching two new SPACs and GreenFirst Forest Products reporting is first quarterly profit.”

First Quarter 202 2 Financial Review (Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 )

● Revenue increased 110.1% to $10.0 million from $4.8 million. The increase was primarily due to the continuing recovery in customer demand for screens products and technical services at Strong Entertainment as exhibitors more fully reopened and Hollywood studios began to accelerate the release of content into the theatrical channels. ● Gross profit increased 116.5% to $2.5 million as compared to $1.2 million. Gross profit margins were 25.0% as compared to 24.3%. Gross profit increased as revenue increased with the reopening of cinemas and entertainment venues worldwide. ● Loss from operations was $0.8 million as compared to $1.8 million. Operating results improved as a direct result of the rebound in revenues and gross margin in our Strong Entertainment business. ● Net loss from continuing operations was $0.8 million, ($0.04) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, ($0.15) per basic and diluted share in the prior year. The improvement in net loss from continuing operations was the result of improved operating results in our Strong Entertainment business combined with unrealized gains on our equity holdings. ● Adjusted EBITDA improved to negative $0.2 million as compared to negative $1.1 million in the prior year.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. ( www.ballantynestrong.com ) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment segment is the largest premium screen supplier in North America, provides technical support services and related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, and recently launched its studio operations to produce content for streaming and other entertainment outlets. Ballantyne Strong holds equity stakes in Firefly Systems, Inc., GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP), and FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF), as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,133 $ 8,731 Restricted cash 150 150 Accounts receivable, net 5,077 4,631 Inventories, net 2,862 3,271 Other current assets 5,123 4,992 Total current assets 21,345 21,775 Property, plant and equipment, net 14,329 6,226 Operating lease right-of-use assets 297 3,975 Note receivable, net of current portion - 1,667 Equity holdings 42,014 41,133 Film and television programming rights, net 2,253 - Intangible assets, net 15 69 Goodwill 956 942 Other assets 5 22 Total assets $ 81,214 $ 75,809 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,564 $ 4,245 Accrued expenses 3,291 2,994 Short-term debt 3,353 2,998 Current portion of long-term debt 209 23 Current portion of operating lease obligations 84 577 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 2,960 3,292 Total current liabilities 14,461 14,129 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 283 3,586 Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred debt issuance costs, net 5,157 105 Deferred income taxes 5,876 5,594 Other long-term liabilities 1,139 118 Total liabilities 26,916 23,532 Commitments, contingencies and concentrations Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 221 213 Additional paid-in capital 53,452 50,807 Retained earnings 22,789 23,591 Treasury stock (18,586 ) (18,586 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,578 ) (3,748 ) Total stockholders' equity 54,298 52,277 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 81,214 $ 75,809





Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net product sales $ 7,703 $ 3,528 Net service revenues 2,323 1,244 Total net revenues 10,026 4,772 Cost of products sold 5,858 2,443 Cost of services 1,657 1,169 Total cost of revenues 7,515 3,612 Gross profit 2,511 1,160 Selling and administrative expenses: Selling 541 476 Administrative 2,733 2,441 Total selling and administrative expenses 3,274 2,917 Loss from operations (763 ) (1,757 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 6 13 Interest expense (59 ) (90 ) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (342 ) 16 Unrealized gain on equity holdings 1,728 - Other (expense) income, net (202 ) 142 Total other income 1,131 81 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity method holding loss 368 (1,676 ) Income tax expense (350 ) (69 ) Equity method holding loss (820 ) (769 ) Net loss from continuing operations (802 ) (2,514 ) Net income from discontinued operations - 14,325 Net (loss) income $ (802 ) $ 11,811 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ (0.15 ) Discontinued operations - 0.85 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.70





Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss from continuing operations $ (802 ) $ (2,514 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating activities: Recovery of doubtful accounts (15 ) (32 ) Provision for (benefit from) obsolete inventory 13 (3 ) Provision for warranty 11 37 Depreciation and amortization 366 274 Amortization and accretion of operating leases 97 184 Equity method holding loss 820 769 Adjustment to SageNet promissory note in connection with prepayment 202 - Unrealized gain on equity holdings (1,728 ) - Deferred income taxes 239 (116 ) Stock-based compensation expense 194 314 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (407 ) 975 Inventories 426 (53 ) Current income taxes (185 ) (68 ) Other assets (246 ) (202 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 149 (743 ) Deferred revenue and customer deposits (728 ) 286 Operating lease obligations (89 ) (188 ) Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (1,683 ) (1,080 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations - 186 Net cash used in operating activities (1,683 ) (894 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (763 ) (47 ) Acquisition of programming rights (395 ) - Receipt of SageNet promissory note 2,300 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations 1,142 (47 ) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations - 12,761 Net cash provided by investing activities 1,142 12,714 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on short-term debt (79 ) (79 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (18 ) - Proceeds from stock issuance, net of costs - 6,310 Payments of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards - (7 ) Payments on capital lease obligations - (242 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations (97 ) 5,982 Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations - (155 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (97 ) 5,827 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 40 33 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations (598 ) 4,888 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations - 12,792 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (598 ) 17,680 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,881 4,787 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,283 $ 22,467





Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary by Business Segments

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Strong Entertainment Revenue $ 9,720 $ 4,472 Gross profit 2,205 889 Operating income 610 (247 ) Adjusted EBITDA 757 (81 ) Corporate and Other Revenue $ 306 $ 300 Gross profit 306 271 Operating loss (1,373 ) (1,510 ) Adjusted EBITDA (940 ) (992 ) Consolidated Revenue $ 10,026 $ 4,772 Gross profit $ 2,511 $ 1,160 Operating loss $ (763 ) $ (1,757 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (183 ) $ (1,073 )





Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Strong Entertainment Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Consolidated Strong Entertainment Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 735 $ (1,537 ) $ - $ (802 ) $ (608 ) $ (1,906 ) $ 14,325 $ 11,811 Net income from discontinued operations - - - - - - (14,325 ) (14,325 ) Net income ( loss) from continuing operations 735 (1,537 ) - (802 ) (608 ) (1,906 ) - (2,514 ) Interest expense, net 24 29 - 53 24 53 - 77 Income tax expense 311 39 - 350 63 6 - 69 Depreciation and amortization 213 153 - 366 236 38 - 274 EBITDA 1,283 (1,316 ) - (33 ) (285 ) (1,809 ) - (2,094 ) Stock-based compensation expense - 194 - 194 - 314 - 314 Equity method holding loss - 820 - 820 353 416 - 769 Unrealized gain on equiity holdings (868 ) (860 ) - (1,728 ) - - - - Foreign currency transaction (income) loss 342 - - 342 (16 ) - - (16 ) Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries - - - - (148 ) - - (148 ) Severance and other - 222 - 222 15 87 - 102 Adjusted EBITDA $ 757 $ (940 ) $ - $ (183 ) $ (81 ) $ (992 ) $ - $ (1,073 )



