U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.25
    +55.25 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,822.00
    +351.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,495.75
    +242.75 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.80
    +26.40 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.00
    -2.46 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    -17.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.68 (-2.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0048 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    +0.0440 (+2.20%)
     

  • Vix

    26.32
    -1.04 (-3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6290
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,268.88
    +1,735.66 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.32
    +60.11 (+6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.92
    +65.33 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Ballard Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BLDP

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Monday, March 14th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating results.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-q4-and-full-year-2021-results-conference-call-301482576.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • EV startups hunt for an edge as big automakers roll out vans and trucks

    As traditional automakers prepare to churn out electric vans and trucks, startups are focused more than ever on finding a competitive or technological edge to stay on the road once their bigger rivals start moving through the gears. Spurred on by looming bans on combustion engines in China and Europe, major automakers are striving to bring their commercial electric vehicles (EV) to market fast and ensure they don't get caught out again by another Tesla. To survive in a world where the likes of General Motors, Ford, Renault or Stellantis can make hundreds of thousands of vans a year, superior software or technology could make all the difference for newer entrants.

  • Where Will Bloom Energy Be in 10 Years?

    Fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) grew its revenue by 37% in the fourth quarter, a solid improvement from 3.5% growth in the third quarter. The revenue growth was the highest in the last seven quarters. A key factor driving Bloom Energy's growth is its differentiated offerings.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Gave Away $5.7 Billion. But to Whom? We Have a Guess.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave away more than 5 million Tesla shares worth more than $5.7 billion at the end of 2021. Who got them?

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Surges. Reservations for Space Will Open Wednesday.

    Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic is getting closer to commercial operations. The company said Tuesday that ticket sales for its space flight will open to the general public on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic (ticker: SPCE) stock was up more than 12% in premarket trading Tuesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • Nvidia Is Set Up for a ‘Significant Beat and Raise.’ Here’s Why.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 13.4%, can put rising costs in their place.

  • Global Stocks Rally; Haven Trades Retreat With Oil: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks rallied and haven trades fizzled on Tuesday amid optimism that geopolitical tensions in Ukraine may be easing.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceU.S. futures climbed after Russia announced the s