U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,419.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,910.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,165.00
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.50
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    +0.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.10
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8500
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,546.61
    +1,178.20 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.89
    +21.99 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,744.24
    +16.14 (+0.06%)
     

Ballard Reports Q2 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"The second quarter and first half of this year have highlighted our ability to navigate a challenging global environment, while continuing to invest in our business to capitalize on the exciting momentum occurring across the hydrogen sector," said Randy MacEwen, President and CEO. In Q2, Ballard achieved revenue of $25.0 million, gross margin of 15% and ending cash reserves of $1.24 billion.

Mr. MacEwen added, "Global policy announcements supporting decarbonization continue to move at record pace. The Fit for 55 initiative in Europe, and Hydrogen Earth Shot program in the U.S., both represent clear commitments to accelerate the expansion of a clean hydrogen economy. These policies, and with further clarity regarding the China hydrogen and fuel cell policy still to come, will support future order growth from our customers and scaling of our business across key market segments."

Mr. MacEwen continued, "During Q2 we continued to make progress in the execution of our strategy, with significant order growth over Q1. Throughout 2021, we have seen important follow-on customer orders from Solaris, New Flyer and Tata in the German, California and India bus markets, respectively, as well as meaningful progress with CP Rail and Siemens in the North America and Europe rail markets, respectively."

"We are pleased to announce the substantial completion of our investment in advanced manufacturing in our Burnaby MEA manufacturing capabilities, including increased MEA production capacity by approximately six times. We believe our increased investment in people, technology, products, proprietary advanced manufacturing capabilities and customer experience position Ballard to support the expected growth of customer deployments. These investments also enable us to maintain technological leadership while reducing product costs as global momentum in hydrogen markets takes hold." concluded Mr. MacEwen.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights
(all comparisons are to Q2 2020 unless otherwise noted)

  • Total revenue was $25.0 million in the quarter, down 3% year-over-year.

  • Technology Solutions generated revenue of $9.1 million in the quarter, a decrease of 7% or $0.6 million, due primarily to decreased amounts earned on certain programs.

  • Gross margin was 15% in Q2, a decrease of 6-points, driven primarily by the decrease in total revenues, combined with a shift to lower overall product margin and service revenue mix.

  • Cash operating costs2 were $20.1 million in the quarter, an 80% increase primarily attributable to increased investments in technology and product development related to work on next-generation fuel cell stacks and modules for bus, truck, rail and marine applications as well as higher general and administrative expenses.

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 was ($19.7) million, compared to ($8.0) million in Q2 2020, primarily as a result of the decrease in gross margin and increase in cash operating costs.

  • Net loss was ($21.9) million in the quarter, a decline of 104%.

  • Net loss per share2 was ($0.07), a decline of 68%.

  • Cash used by operating activities was ($17.8) million, an increase of 20%, reflecting cash operating loss of ($12.4) million and use in working capital of ($5.4) million.

  • Cash reserves were $1.24 billion at June 30, an increase of 630% from the end of Q2 2020 and a decrease of 2% from the end of Q1 2021.

  • During Q2 Ballard received approximately $26.1 million in new orders - an increase of approximately 120% over the prior quarter - and delivered orders valued at $25.0 million, thereby increasing the Order Backlog to approximately $113.3 million at end-Q2. The 12-month Order Book was $80.6 million at end-Q2, an increase of $7.5 million from the end of Q1 2021.

Ballard Power Systems Q2 2021 results (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)
Ballard Power Systems Q2 2021 results (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

Order Backlog ($M)

Order Backlog
at End-Q1 2021

Orders Received
in Q2 2021

Orders Delivered
in Q2 2021

Orders Backlog
at End-Q2 2021

Total Fuel Cell
Products & Services

$112.1

$26.1

$25.0

$113.3

Q2 2021 Operating Highlights

  • Bus

  • Rail

  • Other

Q2 2021 Financial Summary

(Millions of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,


2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

REVENUE







Fuel Cell Products & Services:1,2







Heavy Duty Motive

$11.0

$12.5

-12%

$17.9

$22.8

-22%

Material Handling

$2.0

$2.2

-12%

$3.7

$2.9

26%

Backup Power

$2.8

$1.3

125%

$3.6

$2.5

43%

Sub-Total

$15.8

$16.0

-1%

$25.2

$28.3

-11%

Technology Solutions

$9.1

$9.8

-7%

$17.4

$21.4

-19%

Total Fuel Cell Products & Services Revenue

$25.0

$25.8

-3%

$42.6

$49.7

-14%

PROFITABILITY

Gross Margin $

$3.8

$5.5

-31%

$6.4

$10.5

-39%

Gross Margin %

15%

21%

-6-points

15%

21%

-6-points

Operating Expenses

$24.4

$13.5

81%

$42.4

$28.6

48%

Cash Operating Costs3

$20.1

$11.2

80%

$34.4

$22.9

50%

Equity gain (loss) in JV & Associates

($4.2)

($2.9)

-45%

($7.2)

($5.4)

-33%

Adjusted EBITDA3

($19.7)

($8.0)

-144%

($33.6)

($16.8)

-100%

Net Income (Loss)

($21.9)

($10.7)

-104%

($39.7)

($23.8)

-67%

Earnings Per Share

($0.07)

($0.04)

-68%

($0.14)

($0.10)

-36%

CASH







Cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities:







Cash Operating Income (Loss)

($12.4)

($5.3)

-133%

($22.6)

($12.3)

-84%

Working Capital Changes

($5.4)

($9.5)

-43%

($10.9)

($12.6)

-13%

Cash provided by (used in)

($17.8)

($14.8)

-20%

($33.5)

($24.9)

-35%

Operating Activities

Cash Reserves

$1,243.0

$170.3

630%




For a more detailed discussion of Ballard Power Systems' second quarter 2021 results, please see the company's financial statements and management's discussion & analysis, which are available at www.ballard.com/investors, www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Conference Call
Ballard will hold a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review second quarter 2021 operating results. The live call can be accessed by dialing +1.604.638.5340. Alternatively, a live audio and slide webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the audio webcast and presentation materials will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements concerning the markets for our products and the effects of governmental regulations on such markets, expected impacts of investments in manufacturing capabilities and expected customer deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand. For a detailed discussion of the factors and assumptions that these statements are based upon, and factors that could cause our actual results or outcomes to differ materially, please refer to Ballard's most recent management discussion & analysis. Other risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different include general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. These forward-looking statements are provided to enable external stakeholders to understand Ballard's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to them, other than as required under applicable legislation.

_____________________________________________________________________

Endnotes:


1 We report our results in the single operating segment of Fuel Cell Products and Services. Our Fuel Cell Products and Services segment consists of the sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for our power product markets of Heavy Duty Motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail and marine applications), Material Handling and Backup Power, as well as the delivery of Technology Solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of our extensive intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a variety of fuel cell applications.


2 The UAV market has been classified as a discontinued operation in our third quarter of 2020 consolidated condensed financial statements. As such, the assets of the UAV market have been classified as assets held for sale as of September 30, 2020. Furthermore, the historic operating results of the UAV market for both 2020 and 2019 have been removed from continuing operating results and are instead presented separately in the statement of comprehensive income as income from discontinued operations.


3 Note that Cash Operating Costs, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Ballard believes that Cash Operating Costs, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors in assessing Ballard's operating performance. These measures should be used in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flows and other measures of financial performance and liquidity reported in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA to the Consolidated Financial Statements, please refer to Ballard's Management's Discussion & Analysis.


Cash Operating Costs measures operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment losses or recoveries on trade receivables, restructuring charges, acquisition costs, the impact of unrealized gains or losses on foreign exchange contracts, and financing charges. EBITDA measures net loss from continuing operations excluding finance expense, income taxes, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation expense, transactional gains and losses, asset impairment charges, finance and other income, the impact of unrealized gains or losses on foreign exchange contracts, and acquisition costs.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)
Ballard Power Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-reports-q2-2021-results-301349970.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c4286.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) are falling today, down by 9.7% as of of 12:45 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter results. For fiscal Q2, Maxar posted revenue of $473 million, which represented a 7.7% year-over-year increase that CEO Dan Jablonsky characterized as "solid." Earnings of $0.60 per share were down significantly from the prior-year period's $4.94 in EPS, but only because last year, Maxar sold off its MDA space business, generating a big one-time profit for the company that was impossible to repeat.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Uber traders buy the dip, Roku drops, Robinhood plunges as Weber surges

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Royal Caribbean Stock Jumped 7.5% Today

    Cruise-operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) released its second-quarter financial report yesterday, and investors reacted by continuing a trend that the stock has experienced for about a week -- ending the day lower. Recent reopening pessimism related to the quickly spreading COVID-19 delta variant has shifted some investor sentiment away from reopening names that had been recovering. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows the vaccination rate -- based on the seven-day average of daily reported first doses -- has more than doubled since the start of July in some states that have trailed the national average rate, as reported by CNBC.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Zillow predicts its first $2 billion quarter and blows away earnings expectations

    Zillow Group Inc. on Thursday forecast large growth in its newer home-flipping business and its first $2 billion quarter of sales, but the costs of that effort seem to be cutting into profit and hurting the stock. Zillow (ZG) reported second-quarter earnings of $9.6 million, or 4 cents a share, on revenue of $1.31 billion, up from sales of $768 million in the same quarter a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on many companies’ finances. Zillow closed the day’s regular session with a 0.1% decrease to $110.30.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • Why Itron's Stock Is Crashing Today

    Second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations, but that's only one of the things troubling investors.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Beyond Meat shares dip 4% on bigger-than-expected loss, Q3 warning

    Beyond Meat Inc. stock fell 4% in extended trading Thursday after the plant-based meat maker posted a wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter loss and issued a third-quarter warning. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 23 cents a share on revenue of $141 million.

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Virgin Galactic Reopens Ticket Sales, Hikes Prices; Start Of Commercial Service Delayed

    Virgin Galactic reopened ticket sales and raised prices Thursday in its first earnings report since Richard Branson's flight.

  • Virgin Galactic lands on $450,000 as starting price for space tourism

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is selling seats on its space-tourism flights for $450,000 and up, and reported a “surge in consumer interest” following its initial suborbital flight. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) said its “private astronaut market” will have three offerings, with $450,000 the cheapest option for a single seat. “As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,” Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.