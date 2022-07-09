Ballast Water Management Market Segmentation by technology and geography | Evolving Opportunities with Alfa Laval AB and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ballast Water Management Market is segmented into two categories based on the technology (physical disinfection, chemical method, and mechanical method) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 3.21 billion, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%.
Key Market Driver
The negative effects of untreated ballast water on the maritime environment are one of the major drivers boosting the ballast water management market. The seawater that ships take onboard and store in their ballast tanks to help them maintain stability and balance when loading and unloading are known as ballast water. As the ship sets out on its journey, ballast water is absorbed from the coastal waters and corrected as the cargo is loaded and discharged. Technology advancements are a major driver fueling the ballast water management market's expansion. Click here for a sample now!
Ballast Water Management Companies:
Ballast Water Management Companies:
Alfa Laval AB
Ecochlor Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.
PANASIA Co. Ltd.
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Wartsila Corp.
Xylem Inc.
Ballast Water Management Segmentation
During the anticipated time, physical disinfection will contribute significantly to the market share growth of ballast water management. This section discusses various methods for managing ballast water, including as UV light, ultrasound, heat, deoxygenation, coagulation, cavitation, and pressure- or vacuum-based systems. Vendors are creating cutting-edge technical methods to address the inadequacies of current systems, such as light cleaning.
Ballast Water Management Regional Outlook
APAC will account for 45% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for ballast water control are Singapore, China, and the Marshall Islands. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in the MEA regions. Due to the shipowners' efforts to bring their boats into compliance with the BWM Convention requirements, there has been an increase in the demand for ballast water management systems in the area.
Ballast Water Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 3.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.05
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
Panama, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Singapore, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alfa Laval AB, Ecochlor Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co. Ltd., PANASIA Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, Wartsila Corp., and Xylem Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Technology
5.3 Physical disinfection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Chemical method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Mechanical method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alfa Laval AB
10.4 Ecochlor Inc.
10.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
10.7 Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.
10.8 PANASIA Co. Ltd.
10.9 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
10.10 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
10.11 Wartsila Corp.
10.12 Xylem Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
