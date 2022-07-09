U.S. markets closed

Ballast Water Management Market Segmentation by technology and geography | Evolving Opportunities with Alfa Laval AB and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC | Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ballast Water Management Market is segmented into two categories based on the technology (physical disinfection, chemical method, and mechanical method) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 3.21 billion, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ballast Water Management Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Get Sample Report

Key Market Driver

The negative effects of untreated ballast water on the maritime environment are one of the major drivers boosting the ballast water management market. The seawater that ships take onboard and store in their ballast tanks to help them maintain stability and balance when loading and unloading are known as ballast water. As the ship sets out on its journey, ballast water is absorbed from the coastal waters and corrected as the cargo is loaded and discharged. Technology advancements are a major driver fueling the ballast water management market's expansion. Click here for a sample now!

Ballast Water Management Companies:

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Ballast Water Management Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Alfa Laval AB

  • Ecochlor Inc.

  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.

  • PANASIA Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

  • Wartsila Corp.

  • Xylem Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Ballast Water Management Segmentation

During the anticipated time, physical disinfection will contribute significantly to the market share growth of ballast water management. This section discusses various methods for managing ballast water, including as UV light, ultrasound, heat, deoxygenation, coagulation, cavitation, and pressure- or vacuum-based systems. Vendors are creating cutting-edge technical methods to address the inadequacies of current systems, such as light cleaning.

View Sample Report: for highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Ballast Water Management Regional Outlook

APAC will account for 45% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for ballast water control are Singapore, China, and the Marshall Islands. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in the MEA regions. Due to the shipowners' efforts to bring their boats into compliance with the BWM Convention requirements, there has been an increase in the demand for ballast water management systems in the area.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report

Related Reports

Smart Waste Management Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry by Grade Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ballast Water Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 3.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.05

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

Panama, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Singapore, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alfa Laval AB, Ecochlor Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co. Ltd., PANASIA Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, Wartsila Corp., and Xylem Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Physical disinfection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Chemical method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Mechanical method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alfa Laval AB

  • 10.4 Ecochlor Inc.

  • 10.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • 10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • 10.7 Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 PANASIA Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

  • 10.11 Wartsila Corp.

  • 10.12 Xylem Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballast-water-management-market-segmentation-by-technology-and-geography--evolving-opportunities-with-alfa-laval-ab-and-evoqua-water-technologies-llc--technavio-301582463.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

