BALLENTINE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW PARTNERS: STEPHEN MARTONE AND ELLIOT ROTSTEIN

·2 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is delighted to announce two new partners: Senior Wealth Advisor Stephen Martone and Senior Client Advisor Elliot Rotstein. This brings our total number of employee owners to 23 and our partner to employee ratio to 20%.

Stephen Martone and Elliot Rotstein
Stephen Martone and Elliot Rotstein

"Both Stephen and Elliot have significantly impacted our firm since they joined," said Drew McMorrow, President and CEO of Ballentine Partners. "Stephen has been with Ballentine for 18 years, and his contributions have been critical to the recent growth of our High-Net-Worth practice. Elliot brought a wealth of knowledge to the firm when he joined the firm in 2020, and his experience and capabilities have been a tremendous asset to Ballentine."

Stephen Martone joined Ballentine Partners in February of 2005 as a member of our family office practice where he worked on complex client engagements and rose to help lead and manage the firm's Wealth Advisory Operations. He joined the High-Net-Worth team as Senior Wealth Advisor in 2018 and his experience has proved invaluable. Mr. Martone received a Master of Science in Financial Planning (MSFP), with distinction, from McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner.

Elliot Rotstein joined Ballentine Partners in August of 2020 as Senior Client Advisor to our family office practice. Prior to joining Ballentine Partners, Mr. Rotstein was a Partner at MPI – Business Valuation & Advisory. He began his career at Fidelity Investments and served as their Director of Charitable Planning. Mr. Rotstein is a graduate of Ithaca College and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP). He is currently serving on the Professional Advisors Committee for the Boston Foundation and has recently served on the Board of Directors of the Boston Estate Planning Council.

About Ballentine Partners

Ballentine Partners is an investment and wealth management firm dedicated to serving its clients with integrity and independence. We manage over $9.2 billion of assets (as of 12/31/2022) for private clients who rely on us to be their advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3.5 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients' needs and design our strategies with our clients' interests in mind.

Contact:
Carly Augeri
caugeri@ballentinepartners.com

Ballentine Partners is an independent wealth management firm providing comprehensive investment and family office services to wealthy families and entrepreneurs. The firm was one of the first to deliver independent, objective, and comprehensive financial advice for wealthy families more than 30 years ago, and continues to be a thought leader in the field. Ballentine's clients require comprehensive, integrated, and objective advice.
