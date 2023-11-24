Ballroom by Jay owner offers 'customizable approach' to teaching dance in Green Bay

Jay Morth, owner of Ballroom by Jay in Green Bay, dances with Samantha Trinidad, owner of Madison Ballroom Company.

When Jay Morth of Green Bay was introduced to dancing at about age 5, he never guessed it would become a major part of his life.

“My dad had discovered ballroom dancing as a social outlet and would bring us with him,” Morth said. “I didn’t really like it at the time, but by the time I was in high school and then into college, I started getting into it.”

He went to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for music and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. During college, he focused on singing. But after graduation, that began to change.

“I was working multiple part-time jobs and didn’t have a set goal. I interned at Dance Sports of Green Bay, and after that, began to work as a part-time dance instructor at another studio,” Morth said.

One thing led to another. He found a home in teaching, and in 2013, he and a friend opened a studio, Simply Ballroom. As the business grew, they found themselves moving to larger locations around Green Bay.

In October 2014, after his partner moved on to other ventures, Morth established an LLC and became Ballroom by Jay. Step by step, the business became established. He rented use of space from another dance studio, but as the need for space for classes grew, he subleased another space and continued to look for a more permanent home.

“I came across the Main Street Commons (123 Main St.) and made my home there. I’ve been there ever since,” he said.

What started out as a part-time gig became a growing studio. For a person who says he had to figure things out as he went along, he has come a long way. Much of that is attributed to his teaching style and gregarious personality. Quite simply, Morth loves dance and is an inspiration to his students. His skill as a dancer is a big part of that.

“Because I competed as a professional around the country, I’ve been blessed to work with some of the people who are creating the new standards for dance,” Morth said. “I can also bring some of those people here so that students can learn from the horse’s mouth.”

Those contacts have drawn newcomers to dance, but shows like “Dancing with the Stars” have also had a great impact.

“When that show first came out, ballroom dancing took off tremendously. People see the great dancing out there and they get interested and want to try it,” he said.

At his studio, the most popular dances are the waltz, foxtrot, swing, cha-cha, and hustle. Salsa is gaining in popularity around northeastern Wisconsin, but for the more serious salsa dancers, he refers them to other studios.

“I’m able to do about 95% of the dances,” Morth said. “With rhythm dances, we are learning how to create more leg and hip actions to make things more pronounced and visible. Learning how to use our body is kind of like learning to walk. You start by moving your feet step by step to make it more compact and vertical. As you open up and take more space on the dance floor, it is like a flower blossoming.”

He understands what it is like to “blossom” as a dancer. Prior to the pandemic, he and his partner, a dance instructor from Madison, were well-known on the dance circuit. They worked with coaches and “found our assets and were able to showcase that when we competed.”

But the pandemic closed the partnership. Morth said that the stay-at-home order had many of us stopping to evaluate what we wanted to get out of life. His partner concluded that she wanted to spend more time with her family; Morth said he felt the same way.

He now competes with students, but not with the intensity of the prior years. Most of what he does is enjoy the journey.

“I love my clients, being able to interact with people from all walks of life and share my joy and passion for ballroom dancing with people who want to learn it. This is my career now and I feel blessed to find something I enjoy so much. I go to work but it doesn’t feel like working,” he commented.

Along the way, he says he has experienced challenges and overcome them. The pandemic made dance difficult, because people were supposed to say 6 feet apart.

Morth said, “Dancing is interactive and requires being with somebody on a physical level. People had to create barriers where we would usually break down barriers. Humans are a social species and people missed that. When the order was lifted, people ran back to the studio.”

Coming back for most meant a social and recreational outlet. Others were learning to dance for an event like a wedding; some wanted to improve their skills and compete. For those who compete, Morth said it is a lifestyle with a large investment in terms of time, travel, coaching, and costumes. He will travel and compete with students who are so inclined.

For most, though, it is simply the desire to dance. Morth says he has a “customizable approach” to teaching and takes time to understand each student’s goals and then personalize a program.

“I like to think that I am open and transparent and will work with my students to help them achieve their goals," he said. "My main goal is helping them achieve their goals. I have been blessed to work with some of the nation’s best dancers so I have the skill to communicate more clearly with the students.”

A full schedule of dance points to the success he has had; some of his students have contributed by offering advice and mentoring. Because he had no business background before doing a startup, much of running the business came with a huge learning curve.

When he had questions on operations, Morth said that he had clients with who assisted by sharing their own business experiences. Now, with that guidance and experience gained, he confidently knows how to budget, make profit and loss statements, and handle the other tasks that come with running a business. He is enjoying the ride and has advice for others who might be contemplating business ownership.

“Find something that you are passionate about — something that makes you want to go to work every day and commit yourself to that. It should be something that inspires you and something you want to share with the world,” he said.

