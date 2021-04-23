U.S. markets close in 1 hour

BallStreet Trading Named as the Official Fantasy and Fan Engagement Partner for Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics North America Esports

·3 min read

BallStreet will create free-to-play real-time prediction markets for fans to compete against each other during live Teamfight Tactics esports events beginning in late May

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BallStreet Trading, Inc, the free peer-to-peer sports and entertainment prediction platform, announced a multi-year partnership with Teamfight Tactics (TFT) North America esports creating a first-of-its-kind competitive second screen experience for TFT fans.

BallStreet Trading
BallStreet Trading

The BallStreet platform will host free-to-play contests during official North American competitive TFT events and serve as an official extension of the competitive TFT fan-viewing experience. The partnership will offer the opportunity for brand sponsors to create unique and compelling digital marketing channels and be part of live TFT events. BallStreet, TFT, and third-party brands will collaborate to create rewards and prizes for viewers who tune into TFT competitions.

Scott San Emeterio, BallStreet CEO, said: "We are elated for the opportunity to work with Riot Games and offer a real-time competitive experience to fans of North American TFT esports. Our focus will be on understanding the TFT audience and making sure we are enhancing their viewing experience. Through BallStreet's next-generation fantasy game, we hope to give competitive TFT fans an engaging platform where they can connect, compete, and win great prizes while watching live matches. We're excited to help enhance the viewing experience of competitive TFT with a never-before-seen product in the space."

Matt Archambault, Head of Esports Partnerships for NA & OCE at Riot Games, said: "BallStreet Trading delivers games of calculated strategy and skill, which makes BallStreet an exciting complement to competitive TFT. We've seen how dynamic and engaging fantasy games can be in traditional sports and competitive League of Legends communities, and we cannot wait for competitive TFT fans to enjoy their first fantasy TFT experience through BallStreet."

BallStreet has seen its engagement levels grow considerably in recent months. San Emeterio added, "After GameStop Mania, we've seen more interest than ever before in trading, and there's a continued demand for products that help elevate the sports and gaming fan experience. BallStreet Trading is a combination of both interest areas, and we feel competitive TFT is the perfect game to guide the future of fantasy gaming in esports. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity."

More information to be released in the coming weeks with regard to timing of details of the upcoming TFT set "Reckoning" tournament dates, BallStreet market types, and the start of the BallStreet markets.

About BallStreet Trading:

BallStreet Trading creates live trading-style contests allowing fans to compete against each other during any live event. They cover all American major sports, have recently added many new market types including, Bitcoin, GameStop, the 2020 election, and a full suite of esport titles and events.

About Teamfight Tactics:

TFT is an eight-person free-for-all strategy game where players combine LoL champions and items in different formations to defeat the seven other players in a match. As the leading game in the auto-battler genre, players tactically place an army of characters on a grid-shaped game board for a last-player-standing automated battle. Since launching in 2019, TFT has emerged as the top contender in the genre, with over 80M players globally since its launch, providing a fun and deep chess-like gameplay experience for all types of players now on multiple platforms.

Media Contact:
Scott San Emeterio
914-213-3555
308392@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballstreet-trading-named-as-the-official-fantasy-and-fan-engagement-partner-for-riot-games-teamfight-tactics-north-america-esports-301276095.html

SOURCE BallStreet Trading

