U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,566.71
    +1,613.53 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Bally's Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering; Obtains Commitments For New Credit Facilities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation ("Bally's") (NYSE: BALY) announced today that two of its unrestricted subsidiaries (the "Escrow Issuers") priced (1) $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2029 and (2) $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2031 (together, the "Notes"). The Notes offering is expected to be completed on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

(PRNewsfoto/Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)

In addition, Bally's announced that it obtained commitments, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, for new bank credit facilities, which are expected to consist of a revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $620 million and a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.945 billion.

The Notes offering and bank commitments are part of the financing for Bally's proposed acquisition of Gamesys Group plc. The proceeds of the Notes offering will initially be placed in escrow subject to the satisfaction of the conditions of the Gamesys acquisition. Prior to satisfaction of the escrow release condition, the Notes will be senior secured obligations of only the Escrow Issuers. Upon satisfaction of the escrow release condition, Bally's will assume these obligations and certain subsidiaries of Bally's, including Gamesys and its subsidiaries, that guarantee Bally's new credit facilities following receipt of applicable regulatory approvals will guarantee the Notes. Bally's anticipates entering into definitive documentation for the new credit facilities concurrently with the satisfaction of the escrow release condition and the consummation of the Gamesys acquisition.

The Gamesys acquisition is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval. More information can be found at https://www.ballys.com/gamesys-documentation.

The Notes Offering

The Notes are being offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and to non–U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The offer and sale of the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws and the Notes may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred within the United States or to or for the account of any U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a leading regional casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings in the US. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 14 states. It also owns Bet.Works, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider.

With more than 6,000 employees, Bally's operations, pro forma for pending acquisitions, include 15,837 slot machines, 532 table games and 5,355 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Bally's in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for Bally's to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. Bally's has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include those included in Bally's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by Bally's with the SEC. These statements constitute Bally's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contact

Robert Lavan
Senior Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
401-475-8564
InvestorRelations@ballys.com

Media Contact

Richard Goldman / David Gill
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384
BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-corporation-prices-senior-notes-offering-obtains-commitments-for-new-credit-facilities-301350572.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Corteva Stock Jumped on Friday

    The agriscience company didn't just deliver strong quarterly numbers but is on track to a solid year.

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Surging Today

    The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Was Surging on Friday

    Investors were relieved to see significant sales from the company's first commercial-stage drug.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why Quidel Stock Was Falling on Friday

    Quidel's (NASDAQ: QDEL) latest quarter fell firmly into the latter category, and as a result its stock was tumbling by 13% in midafternoon trading on Friday. Quidel, a veteran healthcare diagnostics specialist that is known these days for its COVID-19 testing kits, reported its second-quarter results after hours on Thursday. Nearly half of that ($83.4 million) was for COVID testing products, sales of which fell by 23%.

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • This May Be Chevron's Biggest Move in Years, and Nobody's Talking About It

    Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is profiting from the global economic and travel recovery. CEO Michael Wirth described this business unit as reflecting Chevron's "higher returns, lower carbon" strategy, and said that "... the dedication of resources in a new organization will accelerate growth in multiple business lines that we expect to be part of a lower carbon energy system."

  • Why Switch Stock Soared on Friday

    Shares of data center specialist Switch (NYSE: SWCH) surged on Friday after the company announced second-quarter revenue that was well ahead of the analysts' average forecast. Switch posted revenue of $141.7 million, up 11.6% over the year-ago quarter and 8.3% sequentially. "Importantly, customer installations in the first half of 2021 have paced ahead of expectations, resulting in strong backlog conversion and accelerated revenue growth," management said in the company's second-quarter earnings release.

  • Why Appian Tumbled 15% in July

    Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell by 15.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news. The sell-off may have come as investors pulled back some of their optimism about the company from the previous month when they drove Appian's share price up more than 50%. Investors have, generally speaking, sold off some high-growth technology stocks earlier this year, after pouring into the sector in 2020.

  • Why the Nasdaq's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Just Charged Up

    The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun. As of just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, even though just about every other major market benchmark was up on the day. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks got a lift on favorable earnings and other factors, and below, we'll look more closely at some of the most popular companies in the space.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Artificial intelligence systems have become a critical ingredient in the tech sector's recipe for growth, with applications that help boost the capabilities of everything from search engines to autonomous vehicles. Investors looking to profit from the ever-increasing use of AI might want to take a close look at companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

  • Why Roblox Stock Fell 14% in July

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a gaming platform, fell by 14.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors continued to look beyond so-called pandemic plays and after the company's stock received a sell rating from an analyst. Roblox's stock began falling in mid-July after Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey initiated coverage of the tech company with a price target of $75 and a sell rating on the stock. Investors have likely also sold Roblox recently because the company was viewed by some as a good investment during the pandemic as more people spent time at home during lockdowns and social distancing.

  • Kaixin Auto stock soars after disclosing merger talks, ambition to be like Nio, XPeng and Li Auto

    Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings took flight on massive volume Friday, after the China-based used and new car dealership announced plans to establish a new energy vehicle (EV) business unit. The company said it has been in merger and acquisition talks with "a number of EV manufacturers." The stock shot up 57.7% in afternoon trading on volume of 196.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 366,500 shares. That was enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most actively tr

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.