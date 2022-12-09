U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Bally's and International Union of Operating Engineers Enter Into Labor Neutrality Agreement for Tropicana Las Vegas

·2 min read

Agreement demonstrates Bally's continued support for its employees and local unions 

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it has entered into a labor neutrality agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), the 10th largest union in the AFL-CIO with approximately 400,000 active members in 123 local unions throughout the United States and Canada, concerning its Tropicana Las Vegas property. Pursuant to the agreement, the parties will take a neutral approach to organizing campaigns, which will enable every Tropicana Las Vegas employee to make an informed decision regarding their union representation.

Bally's Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Bally's Corporation)
Bally's Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Bally's Corporation)

Soo Kim, Chairman of the Board of Bally's, said, "Bally's employees are our most valuable asset, and we have worked hard to ensure that they maintain an unimpeded right to select their representation. We have an established track record of building positive relationships with organized labor and look forward to continuing to foster our relationship with IUOE."

"Bally's and IUOE are aligned in our efforts to advance employee representation locally and at the national level," said Jose Soto, Organizing Director of IUOE Local 501. "As a result of the commitment and integrity demonstrated by Mr. Kim and his team, we've developed a strong relationship with Bally's that we are confident will benefit the company's workforce for many years to come."

Bally's agreement with IUOE is yet another example of the company's continued and consistent support for its employees and labor unions. In October, Bally's entered into a Multi-Project Labor Agreement with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council and the AFL-CIO Building and Construction Trades Department to facilitate the construction of its flagship Bally's Chicago casino.

About Bally's Corporation
Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Media Contact
Diane Spiers
VP Marketing Strategy & PR
dspiers@ballys.com
609-377-4706

BALY-CAS

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-and-international-union-of-operating-engineers-enter-into-labor-neutrality-agreement-for-tropicana-las-vegas-301699381.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

