BALLY'S PROVIDES UPDATE ON LONG-TERM ESG STRATEGY

·4 min read
In this article:
  • BALY

Recent Advancements Position the Company to Become an Industry Leader in ESG

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced a number of notable accomplishments regarding the Company's long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. Among them is the establishment by the Board of Directors of an official committee that will oversee further development of Bally's ESG initiatives (the "ESG Committee"). Robeson Reeves, President Interactive, will chair the ESG Committee, which will also include Soo Kim, Chairman of the Board, Lee Fenton, Bally's CEO, and Wanda Y. Wilson, an independent director of Bally's since 2019. The ESG Committee will be responsible for continuing to formulate ESG strategies and goals, identify and evaluate ESG risks and impacts, and oversee ESG practices at Bally's.

(PRNewsfoto/Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)

In addition, Bally's recently completed a Company-wide sustainability audit, which will help shape its long-term ESG strategy. As part of that strategy, Bally's is preparing this quarter to publish its Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for fiscal year 2021, detailing the Company's ongoing focus on environmental excellence, strong governance and safe operations. Beginning next quarter, Bally's will begin reporting under the UN Social Development Goals framework.

Robeson Reeves, President Interactive and Chair of the ESG Committee, said, "Bally's is committed to expanding its role as a responsible leader in the gaming industry, serving as an integral partner in the communities in which we operate, and providing transparency to our investors and other stakeholders on ESG topics. Our recent accomplishments represent the first, important steps towards achieving this goal, and I look forward to providing updates as additional progress is made."

In addition to the above-noted accomplishments, Bally's has also enhanced its responsible gaming platform, attaining the highest rating under GamCare's Safer Gambling Standard, and launching the "Game in Good Hands" customer promise of a trustworthy, rewarding and responsible brand portfolio. Bally's also committed, as part of its ongoing support for local and national non-profit organizations, to increase funding of the Bally's Foundation, which donated more than $3 million in 2021 to programs aimed at curing mental health disease.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 16 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Bally's in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for Bally's to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. Bally's has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include those included in Bally's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by Bally's with the SEC. These statements constitute Bally's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contact
Robert Lavan
Senior Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
401-475-8564
InvestorRelations@ballys.com

Media Contact
Richard Goldman / David Gill
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384
BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-provides-update-on-long-term-esg-strategy-301487909.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

