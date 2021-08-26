U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.25
    -2.94 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,435.96
    +30.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,032.01
    -9.84 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.47
    -0.89 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0240 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1170
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,085.54
    -746.27 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.29
    -31.25 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.19
    -16.93 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Balstilimab Monotherapy Data Published in Gynecologic Oncology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Agenus Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Objective response rate of 20% and median duration of response not reached with 14.6 month median follow-up in PD-L1+ tumors

  • Responses seen across all histology subgroups including populations of patients unresponsive to other therapies

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that results from a global Phase 2 clinical study of balstilimab monotherapy in recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer were published online in the international peer reviewed journal Gynecologic Oncology (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ygyno.2021.08.018).

“Publication of these data marks another significant achievement toward our objective to provide effective therapeutic options to those battling cancer,” said Steven O’Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agenus. “These data are drawn from the largest Phase 2 study to date evaluating PD-1 inhibition in advanced cervical cancer patients who have progressed on or after first-line chemotherapy; the results indicate balstilimab’s potential as an effective new therapy.”

In the 140 evaluable patients, the objective response rate (ORR) in patients with PD-L1 positive tumors was 20.0% and included 3 patients (3/85, 3.5%) with a complete response and 14 patients (14/85, 16.5%) with a partial response. The median duration of response (DoR) was not reached after a 14.6-month median follow-up. Responses were also observed in the PD-L1 negative population with an ORR of 7.9%. The confirmed ORR for both PD-L1 positive and negative tumors was 15.0% and included 5 patients (3.6%) with a complete response and 16 patients (11.4%) with a partial response. The median DoR was 15.4 months and the disease control rate was ~50%. Notably, responses were observed across histologies, with responses in the squamous cell histology (ORR 17.6%) and in the more difficult to treat adenocarcinoma histology (ORR 12.5%). The safety profile was manageable and consistent with that of currently approved anti-PD-1 antibodies; it also compared favorably to the safety profiles of chemotherapies used in this population. Data from this trial continue to mature.

As discussed in the publication, these data suggest that balstilimab may be a differentiated anti-PD-1 antibody as compared to currently approved PD-1 inhibitors. In the KEYNOTE-158 trial of pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the same setting, an ORR of 14.6% was observed in the PD-L1 positive population and no responses were observed in the PD-L1 negative population. In addition, the noted 12.5% response rate of balstilimab in patients with cervical adenocarcinoma is significant as this subpopulation typically does not respond to immunotherapy and represents a growing proportion of advanced cervical cancer cases. Balstilimab thus provides the potential for therapeutic benefit to patient populations that do not typically respond to currently-available immunotherapy, both alone and in combination with other therapies, such as Agenus’ anti-CTLA-4 antibodies zalifrelimab and AGEN1181. Final results from a Phase 2 trial of balstilimab in combination with zalifrelimab in advanced cervical cancer will be presented in a Mini Oral Session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 on September 19 from 11:35 – 11:40am ET by David O’Malley, MD.

“The efficacy and safety of balstilimab provides additional evidence of the importance of immune checkpoint blockade in the treatment of recurrent, advanced cervical cancer patients,” said David O’Malley, MD, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine; Director, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, OSUCCC – James; and lead author on the publication. “Furthermore, responses to balstilimab were seen in patients who were PD-L1 positive, PD-L1-negative, bevacizumab pre-treated, and squamous cell and adenocarcinoma histologies. Balstilimab clearly provides clinical benefit in a broad range of cervical cancer patients.”

Study Design (NCT03104699)
This was an open-label, single-arm, global Phase 2 clinical trial conducted at 60 sites throughout the United States, Europe, South America, and Australia. Patients were enrolled from November 20, 2017, to April 16, 2020, and received intravenous balstilimab at a dose of 3 mg/kg once every two weeks, given as a 60-minute infusion. Treatment was permitted for up to 24 months, or until disease progression, intolerable toxicity, or investigator/patient decision.

About Balstilimab Monotherapy
Balstilimab is a novel, fully human monoclonal immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) designed to block PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) from interacting with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. PD-1 is a negative regulator of immune activation that is considered a foundational target within the immuno-oncology market. Agenus announced it had submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 19, 2021, for use in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, and the application is under priority review with a target action date of December 16, 2021.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its MiNK Therapeutics subsidiary), adjuvants, and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding potential therapeutic benefit and future clinical development plans for balstilimab, zalifrelimab, and AGEN1181 alone and in combination with other agents. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact
Agenus Investor Relations
Jan Medina, CFA
Agenus
781-674-4490
Jan.Medina@agenusbio.com

Agenus Media Relations
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s a High-Risk, High-Reward Way to Play MicroStrategy Stock

    The stock price is well beneath the striking price, setting up a situation where aggressive traders can make a lot of money in a short time. But there are lots of risks.

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • Amneal's Parkinson's Candidate Shows Efficacy In Pivotal Trial

    Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) announced topline data from the Phase 3 RISE-PD trial evaluating IPX-203 in patients with Parkinson's disease who have motor fluctuations. Amneal plans to submit a marketing application for IPX-203 with the FDA in mid-2022. The study demonstrated statistically significant improvement in efficacy for IPX-203 compared to immediate-release CD/LD, even when IPX-203 was dosed on average 3 times per day and immediate-release CD/LD was dosed on average 5 times pe

  • Alabama doctor explains COVID-19 situation in the South

    Dr. David Thrasher, President of Montgomery Pulmonology Services, a Critical Care Physician and Director of Respiratory Services at Jackson Hospital, details the latest on COVID-19 in the South.&nbsp;

  • Will BioNTech Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2023?

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a popular coronavirus stock with a return of 805.7% since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020. In addition, it has an additional 1 billion doses of orders lined up for 2022 and beyond.

  • CVM: Primum Non Nocere

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) announced third quarter fiscal year 2021 results, filing Form 10-Q with the SEC on August 13, 2021. Highlights for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Bought deal offering announcement and closing - June 2021

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • Moderna Is Up 500% in 12 Months. Can It Keep Going?

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine technology has rewarded investors with serious gains. What's next for the stock?

  • Why Is Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Gaining On Wednesday?

    Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) expanded the Phase 1b trial of FX301 in patients undergoing bunionectomy. Related: Flexion Therapeutics To Start Testing FX301 For Post-Op Pain In Patients After Musculoskeletal Surgery. FX301 is a formulation of a locally administered NaV1.7 inhibitor (funapide) which aims to provide at least three to five days of post-operative pain relief while preserving motor function. The Company's decision to advance FX301 into the expansion cohort following a revie

  • Pfizer Stock Falls After Seeking Full FDA Approval For Covid Vaccine Boosters

    Pfizer stock dipped Wednesday after the company said it began submitting data to the FDA to gain full approval for its Covid booster shot.

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • Covid Infections Among Young Children Are Surging. When a Vaccine Could Be Ready.

    Emergency use authorization of the pediatric version of Pfizer's Covid vaccine could come after it submits data in September.

  • I work in a Kansas City emergency room. I know who’s to blame for COVID frustration

    Hint: It isn’t the vaccine skeptics. And it isn’t the vaccine proponents, either. | Opinion

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for September 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • 3 Things About BioNTech That Smart Investors Know

    Since the early days of the pandemic, a group of biotech companies have seen their stocks tied tightly to the prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 18 months later, Moderna and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) -- along with its partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- have captured much of the benefit after being the first to receive authorization late last year. In a world filled with business moguls as CEOs, BioNTech offers a refreshing contrast.

  • Why Shares of Option Care Health Are Popping Today

    Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) was up more than 7% in early trading on Wednesday. Joining the index is a status symbol for up-and-coming companies and when a stock is added to the benchmark index, index funds and other investments tied to it automatically buy the stock. The healthcare company specializes in infusion therapy through the use of trained nurses who go to a patient's home to administer, through an IV, drugs for chemotherapy or to treat autoimmune disorders, congestive heart failure, and various blood disorders, among other conditions.

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech sign LOI with Brazil's Eurofarma to make COVID-19 vaccines for use in Latin America

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Thursday that they have signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Brazil-based biopharmaceutical company Eurofarma Laboratórios SA to make COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in Latin America. Eurofarma will receive drug product from the U.S., and will perform manufacturing activities, with distribution expected to start in 2022. The annual production is expected to be more than 100 million doses. Pfizer and BioNTech said it will now have 20 manufacturing facilities in

  • CORRECTED-COVID SCIENCE-mRNA vaccines trigger backup immune response; some cancer drugs may help

    A new study may help explain why mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths than they are at preventing infection. Test-tube experiments on blood samples from 61 fully vaccinated adults showed that by six months, vaccine-induced antibodies that can immediately neutralize the virus had declined.