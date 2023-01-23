Baltic RE Group’s property “The Icon” received BREEAM Excellent certification

Baltic RE Group





The Icon - the landmark office building at 25 Raina Boulevard realized by AS Baltic RE Group, currently hosting the HQ of AS Printful Latvia - has received the BREEAM In-Use certificate with the score 'Excellent'. BREEAM In-Use is the internationally recognized green building rating system for determining the sustainability performance of buildings. The world widely recognized BREEAM In-Use certificate rewards criteria in no fewer than 9 assessment categories (energy, water, transport, land use and ecology, pollution, resources, resilience, exemplary, health and well-being).

Sustainably managed premises can achieve substantial savings in energy, water use and reduce the overall running costs of a building. In general, a guiding framework such as BREEAM, besides taking into consideration operation of the building, consumption of key resources such as energy, water and other consumables, also promotes sustainability in the fields of building’s tenants’ health and wellbeing material choices.

Giovanni dalla Zonca, CEO and Founder at Baltic RE Group says: “This is a point of honor for the company and for our whole team. Sustainability has always been a principle for Baltic RE Group: over the past few years, we have followed a path towards increasing sustainability and attention to both the environmental impact of our buildings and the well-being of people in the workplace. After the recent successful conversion of our entire property portfolio to the exclusive use of green energy, the recently received BREEAM Excellent certification further confirms the company’s mission.”

Baltic RE Group has been supported in the certification process by UAB Vesta Consulting, the Baltics’ leader in providing sustainability solutions in the frame of a long-term partnership which includes constant professional advice on sustainability solutions.

Baltic RE Group is a real estate investment company specializing since 2008 in the purchase and management of high-quality real estate properties. As one of the leaders in the Baltic premium segment real estate market, Baltic RE Group implements the best standards of environmentally friendly solutions available on the market in its buildings, which contributes to the wellbeing of the users of these areas.



