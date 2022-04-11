U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.61
    -56.67 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,499.84
    -221.28 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,460.74
    -250.26 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.39
    -4.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.56
    -2.70 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.50
    +10.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.34 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    +0.0420 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4700
    +1.1500 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,942.96
    -1,745.23 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.02
    -34.15 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.03
    -45.53 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Baltic RE Group signed a long-term advisory agreement with Vesta Consulting to implement a full “go green” strategy

Baltic RE Group
·2 min read
Baltic RE Group
Baltic RE Group

In the beginning of 2022 AS Baltic RE Group (Baltic RE Group) and UAB Vesta Consulting (Vesta) signed a long-term partnership agreement in regards to professional advice on sustainability solutions for real estate development and also for attesting the achievement of the sustainability objectives with particular reference to certification system of International green building standards.

In this frame, after a first set of targets foreseen to be reached in the next 6 months, Vesta will assume the role of Strategic Sustainability Advisor for Baltic RE Group and its subsidiaries.

Evaldas Savickis, Founder and CEO of Vesta shares: “An approach to the business perspective is a hallmark of sustainable business. A sustainable organization always evaluates its activities and their impact on the environment in the long run - it is important for it to create value for the company as well as for society, employees, business partners, the community and other stakeholders, without excluding one key. It is no longer enough to write that you are sustainable, safe, environmentally friendly - you need to prove it. We are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with Baltic RE Group.”

Vesta is the leader advisor in the Baltics in providing sustainability solutions and engineering services in the building and property management process, creating healthy environment and increasing return in the long-term. Vesta is the sole Baltics’ player entitled to issue all BREEAM, LEED, EDGE, WELL and FITWEL certification of buildings and shall support AS Baltic RE Group in the challenges of becoming more sustainable, that is the core strategy of the Company, with an additional focus on optimized energy efficiency.

Giovanni dalla Zonca, Founder and CEO of Baltic RE Group says: “We are proud to cooperate with a market leader like Vesta, whose undisputed high level professionality and experience will support us in implementing our strategy. That is why we were looking for a long-term cooperation and that is why we wanted with us the best player in the Baltics. Baltic RE Group is planning to invest and the main investment guideline - both in the choice of properties and in the renovation/reconstruction criteria – will be relating to environmental sustainability and employee well-being criteria.”

Baltic RE Group is a real estate investment company specializing since 2008 in the purchase and management of high-quality real estate properties. As one of the leaders in the Baltic premium segment real estate market, Baltic RE Group implements the best standards of environmentally friendly solutions available on the market in its buildings, which contributes to the wellbeing of the users of these areas.



