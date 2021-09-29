U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

Baltic Horizon Fund: Euroclear agreement will end in 12 months

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
·1 min read

Euroclear Sweden AB has notified, due to a strategic decision by Nordea Bank Abp to exit its Nordic sub-custody business, of terminating the affiliation agreement for keeping Baltic Horizon Fund units registered with its book entry system in Sweden. The agreement will be terminated in 12 months, on 30 September 2022. Northern Horizon Capital AS will immediately engage into negotiations with Euroclear Sweden AB and Nasdaq Stockholm to agree upon a new infrastructure solution for Swedish traded units and keep the investors informed.

For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com

This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 19:55 EEST on 29 September 2021.


