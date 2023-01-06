U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2023

·1 min read
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital

Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose financial results and arrange the general meeting of unitholders according to the following schedule in 2023:

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022                

15 February 2023

Audited annual report for 2022                                                   

24 March 2023

Audited annual report for 2022 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS 

28 April 2023

Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023                     

9 May 2023

Distribution decision to unitholders
Annual General Meeting of Unitholders                                     

2 June 2023
2 June 2023

Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023                     

8 August 2023

Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023                     

7 November 2023

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023                 

15 February 2024


Northern Horizon Capital AS hereby declares that there has been a change to the previously declared date of the distribution decision to unitholders and the distribution decision will take place on 2 June 2023.

Additional information:  

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution:  GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


