U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.07
    +69.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.84
    +422.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,139.76
    +348.84 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.99
    -3.47 (-3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    -14.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.47 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6200
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,991.08
    +1,822.04 (+4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.52
    +16.93 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for January 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NHCBHFFT.TL
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital

The net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at end of January 2022 amounted to EUR 1.1150 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit increased by +0.61%. The total net asset value of the Fund climbed to EUR 133.4 million over the month. The NAV increase was mainly affected by the positive operating performance of investment properties. The EPRA NRV as of 31 January 2022 was EUR 1.1959 per unit, corresponding to an increase of +0.63% over the last month.

Unaudited consolidated net rental income for January 2022 amounted to EUR 1.4 million corresponding to an increase of EUR 0.5 million over the previous month (EUR 0.9 million in December 2021). End of lockdown in Latvia complemented by rent indexations and enhanced leasing of vacant premises led to an increase of 46.4% in net rental income over the month. The decrease in net rental income in December 2021 was mainly impacted by temporary discounts granted in Galerija Centrs due to the lockdown in November 2021. The Fund recognized an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 0.7 million in January 2022.

At the end of January 2022, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 15.1 million (31 December 2021: EUR 16.1 million) which demonstrates solid liquidity and financial flexibility. The Fund is planning to invest part of the available cash to (re)development projects during the upcoming year.

As of 31 January 2022, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 346.7 million (31 December 2021: EUR 346.3 million). The Fund has invested an additional EUR 1.5 million into ongoing constructions of the Meraki office building and Europa SC reconstruction during January 2022.

Additional information:

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb beats Q4 estimates as revenue jumps 78%

    Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its Q4 earnings.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 84%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • The Pros and Cons of Investing in AT&T

    With the telephone company in the midst of a turnaround, investors must weigh some key factors before deciding to buy shares.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Intel to buy Tower Semiconductor, Marriott posts big revenue beat, Restaurant Brands tops earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor as well as fourth quarter earnings for Marriott International and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands.

  • When Will Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Turn A Profit?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ideanomics, Inc.'s...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Beyond Meat Earnings: Will They Sizzle or (Once Again) Fizzle?

    Beyond Meat stock often makes big moves after the plant-based meat substitute company reports results, so investors should expect volatility after the Q4 release.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Lithium Americas Stock Jumps After a Bullish Call

    J.P. Morgan analyst Tyler Langton writes there are 'lots of catalysts ahead to support [Lithium Americas] stock in a choppy market.'

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • These 4 Growth Stocks Have Soared 10% to 61% Since Reporting Earnings

    The stock market has been volatile so far in 2022, and this roller coaster of an earnings season hasn't helped. It exacerbated the decline in the tech-centric Nasdaq 100 index, which is now down 13% year to date. Global e-commerce leader Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw its stock pop after announcing an $11.8 billion gain on its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive.

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock Could Become a Screaming Buy After Earnings

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a well-known name in the semiconductor industry. The metaverse, which aims to transport users into a three-dimensional world where they can connect and collaborate with each other in real time, will need the support of a company like Applied Materials to expand. Lots of semiconductor chips will be needed to power high-performance computing data centers to serve 3D worlds in real-time, along with devices such as virtual reality headsets, sensors, and haptic gloves.

  • Markets hitting an ‘air pocket’ amid inflation, strategist says

    Matthew Miskin, Co-Chief Investment Strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market fortitudes amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, inflation and CPI data, the Fed, and the tech sector.

  • Why Shares of MoneyGram Are Flying Today

    Shares of the long-running payments company MoneyGram International (NASDAQ: MGI) were trading more than 19% higher at 2:02 p.m. ET today after the company announced that it will be acquired by the private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners. Madison Dearborn Partners will acquire MoneyGram for $1.8 billion in cash, or roughly $11 per share. Upon closing, the firm will refinance the nearly $800 million of debt that MoneyGram had at the end of 2021.