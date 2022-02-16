U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for Q4 2021

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
·1 min read
Baltic Horizon Fund invites unitholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on 21 February 2022 at 13:00 PM (CET) or 14:00 PM (EET).

The webinar will be hosted by Tarmo Karotam, the Fund Manager of Baltic Horizon Fund. Q&A session will follow after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions no later than one day before the webinar to tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com.

To join the webinar, please register via the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/211234196981948940

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The registration is open until 21 February at 12:00 PM (CET)/ 13:00 PM (EET).
Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.baltichorizon.com and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

For more information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
e-mail: tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


