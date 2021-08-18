U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,181.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.50
    +11.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.40
    +0.81 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.93
    +1.81 (+11.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7830
    +0.2080 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,896.95
    -2,089.39 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.00
    -62.36 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.19
    -21.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for H1 2021

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
·1 min read

Baltic Horizon Fund invites unitholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on 26 August 2021 at 13:00 PM (CET) or 14:00 PM (EET).

The webinar will be hosted by Tarmo Karotam, the Fund Manager of Baltic Horizon Fund. Q&A session will follow after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions no later than one day before the webinar to tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com.

To join the webinar, please register via the following link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3139815299395792397

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The registration is open until 26 August at 12:00 PM (CET)/ 13:00 PM (EET).

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.baltichorizon.com and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

For more information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
e-mail: tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Why 1 Analyst Predicts Moderna Stock Will Plunge Nearly 70%

    Can Moderna do the same? Here's why one analyst predicts that Moderna stock will plunge nearly 70%. Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham wrote to investors earlier this month that Moderna's valuation has gone from "unreasonable to ridiculous."

  • Target clobbers Q2 earnings estimates, reveals new $15 billion stock buyback plan

    Target goes shopping...for its stock.

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) built an advantage by becoming one of the first companies to allow users to integrate, manage, and secure data, and the company has prospered through its analytics capabilities. Palantir is a company specializing in data mining. The company's products allow for human-driven data analysis without a deep knowledge of query languages or statistical modeling.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Lowe's stock gains after surprise growth in sales, profit and same-store sales beat expectations

    Shares of Lowe's Companies rose 1.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal second-quarter profit, sales and same-store sales that beat expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to July 30 rose to $3.02 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $2.83 billion, or $3.74 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $4.01. Sales grew 1.0%, to $27.57 billion from $27.30 billion, while the

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

    Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Tencent Sales Grow Slowest in Two Years as Crackdown Weighs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holding Ltd.’s revenue increased at its slowest pace since 2019 after China’s expanding tech crackdown hit its mobile gaming empire, overshadowing newer businesses from cloud to social ads.Beijing’s months-long crackdown has ignited a trillion-dollar selloff in Chinese equities, up-ended online education and also pumped the brakes on growth across a swath of industries from advertising to car-sharing. This month, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported revenue that missed esti

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Wish Stock?

    The future of e-commerce operator ContextLogic remains a divisive topic for the bulls and the bears.