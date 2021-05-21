Baltic States Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2021-2025 with Profiles of the Data Centre Providers Including Infonet & MCF Data Centre
This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for the Baltic region covering Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
The analyst forecasts that the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will see a 58% revenue growth over the 4-year period mid-2021 to mid-2025, equivalent to a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.4 percent per annum.
The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the Data Centre providers in the Baltic States.
About the Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania Data Centre Landscapes
There are over twenty Data Centre Providers across the three states hosting in just under 50 facilities. The facilities if compared with for example the Nordics countries, are relatively small with the largest being in Lithuania with a DC space of just over 3,000 m2, followed by Infonet's in Estonia with a space of 1,725 m2. 74% of the DC facilities located in the Baltic States have less than 1,000 m2 of Data Centre Space.
There is an investment in the region with the MCF Data Centre facility in Estonia to become the largest facility in the region currently under construction and is due to be completed by the end of 2021 with up to 14,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor when built out.
Key Topics Covered:
Estonia Data Centre Landscape
Estonia Data Centre Summary
Estonia - Digital Statistics Summary
A simplified map of Estonia
The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Estonia
The key domestic fibre networks available in Estonia
The Key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Estonia
The Key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Estonia
Estonia Data Centre space forecast
Estonia Data Centre power in kWH
The key Data Centre Clusters in Estonia
Estonia Data Centre Pricing Forecast
Estonia Data Centre Revenue Forecast
Estonia Public Cloud Revenue Forecast
The key trends for the Estonia Data Centre market
Estonia Data Centre Outlook
The Data Centre Landscape in Latvia
Data Centre Summary
Digital Statistics Summary
The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Latvia
The key domestic fibre providers in Latvia
The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Latvia
The key Latvian Data Centre Provider Profiles
Latvia Data Centre Space Forecast
Latvia Data Centre Power Forecast
Latvia Data Centre Power in kWH
The key Data Centre Clusters in Latvia
Latvia Data Centre Pricing in Latvia
A Data Centre Revenue Forecast in Latvia
A Public Cloud Revenue Forecast in Latvia
The Key Trends for the Latvia Data Centre Market
Latvia Data Centre Outlook
Lithuania Data Centre Landscape
Data Centre Summary
Lithuania Digital Statistics Summary
The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Lithuania
The key domestic fibre networks in Lithuania
The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Lithuania
The key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Lithuania
Lithuania Data Centre Space Forecast
Lithuania Data Centre Power Forecast
Lithuania Data Centre Power in kWH
The key Data Centre Clusters in Lithuania
Lithuania Data Centre Pricing
A Data Centre Revenue Forecast for Lithuania
A Public Cloud Revenue Forecast for Lithuania
Companies Mentioned
Infonet
MCF Data Centre
