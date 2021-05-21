U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

Baltic States Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2021-2025 with Profiles of the Data Centre Providers Including Infonet & MCF Data Centre

·3 min read

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baltic States (Estonia - Latvia - Lithuania) Data Centre Landscape - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for the Baltic region covering Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The analyst forecasts that the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will see a 58% revenue growth over the 4-year period mid-2021 to mid-2025, equivalent to a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.4 percent per annum.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the Data Centre providers in the Baltic States.

About the Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania Data Centre Landscapes

There are over twenty Data Centre Providers across the three states hosting in just under 50 facilities. The facilities if compared with for example the Nordics countries, are relatively small with the largest being in Lithuania with a DC space of just over 3,000 m2, followed by Infonet's in Estonia with a space of 1,725 m2. 74% of the DC facilities located in the Baltic States have less than 1,000 m2 of Data Centre Space.

There is an investment in the region with the MCF Data Centre facility in Estonia to become the largest facility in the region currently under construction and is due to be completed by the end of 2021 with up to 14,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor when built out.

Key Topics Covered:

Estonia Data Centre Landscape

  • Estonia Data Centre Summary

  • Estonia - Digital Statistics Summary

  • A simplified map of Estonia

  • The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Estonia

  • The key domestic fibre networks available in Estonia

  • The Key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Estonia

  • The Key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Estonia

  • Estonia Data Centre space forecast

  • Estonia Data Centre power in kWH

  • The key Data Centre Clusters in Estonia

  • Estonia Data Centre Pricing Forecast

  • Estonia Data Centre Revenue Forecast

  • Estonia Public Cloud Revenue Forecast

  • The key trends for the Estonia Data Centre market

  • Estonia Data Centre Outlook

The Data Centre Landscape in Latvia

  • Data Centre Summary

  • Digital Statistics Summary

  • The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Latvia

  • The key domestic fibre providers in Latvia

  • The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Latvia

  • The key Latvian Data Centre Provider Profiles

  • Latvia Data Centre Space Forecast

  • Latvia Data Centre Power Forecast

  • Latvia Data Centre Power in kWH

  • The key Data Centre Clusters in Latvia

  • Latvia Data Centre Pricing in Latvia

  • A Data Centre Revenue Forecast in Latvia

  • A Public Cloud Revenue Forecast in Latvia

  • The Key Trends for the Latvia Data Centre Market

  • Latvia Data Centre Outlook

Lithuania Data Centre Landscape

  • Data Centre Summary

  • Lithuania Digital Statistics Summary

  • The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Lithuania

  • The key domestic fibre networks in Lithuania

  • The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Lithuania

  • The key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Lithuania

  • Lithuania Data Centre Space Forecast

  • Lithuania Data Centre Power Forecast

  • Lithuania Data Centre Power in kWH

  • The key Data Centre Clusters in Lithuania

  • Lithuania Data Centre Pricing

  • A Data Centre Revenue Forecast for Lithuania

  • A Public Cloud Revenue Forecast for Lithuania

Companies Mentioned

  • Infonet

  • MCF Data Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppro3n

