How the Baltimore bridge collapse is rippling through global stock markets

The Baltimore bridge collapse is rippling through global stock markets, sending shares of transportation and coal-mining companies down.

Maersk, who was chartering the ship that ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, saw its stock fall as much as 8% after the collapse.

Consol Energy, a company that uses the Baltimore terminal, was down more than 7% on Tuesday.

A ship crash that led to a bridge collapse in Baltimore on early Tuesday morning has disrupted global supply chains and their associated stocks.

Maersk, a Danish shipping company who was chartering the ship that rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, saw its stock fall as much as 8% in Copenhagen after the collapse.

The ship, Dali, ran into the bridge around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, causing it to splinter and plunge into the river below. While all crew members have been accounted for, the collision did cause several vehicles to slide into the water. A search operation is still ongoing.

"We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected," a statement from Maersk said.

Maersk shares were already down 25% year-to-date, through Monday, because of turmoil in the Red Sea and a decrease in freight demand post-pandemic. The company announced in February that they would suspend a stock buyback and said they anticipated a steep decline in earnings.

Consol Energy, a coal-mining company that uses the Baltimore Marine Terminal to load coal into large ocean-going ships, slipped as much as 10%.

CSX Transportation, which serves Consol's terminal, fell 3% at intraday lows. Norfolk Southern, a transport company affiliated with the terminal, slid 1% before rebounding.

