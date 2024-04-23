Baltimore Bridge collapse ship owner invokes pre-Civil War law to limit costs to $43m

Michael Bow
3 min read
0
the steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of a container ship after the bridge collapsed
Two people were killed and another four remain missing and are presumed dead following the Dali's crash - JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The shipping company behind the Baltimore Bridge collapse is seeking to cut its liabilities from as much as $3bn (£2.41bn) to $43m by invoking a pre-Civil War law.

Baltimore’s authorities are locked in a court battle with the Singaporean owners of the container ship, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month.

Shipowners Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine have invoked an antiquated maritime law to cap their liability from the disaster to about $43m despite costs of between $1bn and $3bn estimated the incident.

The arcane law, which was also invoked after the Titanic sank in 1912, was introduced before the Civil War to allow shipowners to cap liability to the value of their cargo. The ship, known as Dali, was carrying more than 4,600 containers on route to China when it crashed into the bridge.

Two people have died and four people are missing and presumed dead from the disaster.

Lawyers for Baltimore City have sought to stop the move by Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine, accusing them of negligence and saying they should bear more responsibility for the disaster.

Legal filings on Monday from Baltimore accused the Dali of being “clearly unseaworthy”.

The battle is a blow for Lloyd’s of London insurers, who were expecting a rapid resolution of claims.

Lloyd’s chief executive John Neal last month signalled there could be a smoother payout process because of the comprehensive coverage attached to the bridge and the vessel.

Russell Merrett, co-founder and chief underwriting officer at Lloyd’s insurer Inigo, said the legal wrangling meant there was more uncertainty over how the case would play out.

“It isn’t being settled as crisply as proposed,” he said. “It looked like a pretty straightforward case. Regrettably it will take some time to settle and allocate responsibility to the appropriate parties.

“When I look at something similar, like the cost of Costa Concordia, it took at least five years to stabilise the final loss amount.”

The Concordia was the most costly maritime disaster in history although the Baltimore collapse is expected to top this.

Inigo is one of about 100 or so reinsurers who insure the International Group of P&I Clubs, an insurance mutual which insures 90pc of the world’s shipping.

The International Group of P&I Clubs provided the insurance cover to the Dali. Mr Merrett said overall Inigo had minimal exposure to the Baltimore claim

A spokesman for the Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine said using the limitation mechanism was common in the maritime industry.

He said the law was invoked to “allow for all potential claimants seeking damages arising out of the incident to submit their claims in one case” and make it more efficient.

He declined to comment on Baltimore’s claims of negligence while the investigation into the collapse is ongoing.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters

    Sam Bankman-Fried has inked a settlement agreement with a group of FTX customers who have agreed to drop their class action lawsuit against him in exchange for his help going after celebrity promoters of the collapsed exchange.

  • Elon Musk ‘choosing ego over common sense’ in row over bishop stabbing video

    Elon Musk has been labelled an “arrogant billionaire” by the Australian prime minister in a row over footage of a church terror attack in Sydney.

  • Starbucks takes on the federal labor agency before the US Supreme Court

    After Starbucks fired seven workers who were trying to unionize their Tennessee store, a U.S. government agency obtained a court order forcing the company to rehire them. Now, Starbucks wants the Supreme Court to curb the government’s power in such cases. On Tuesday, justices are scheduled to hear Starbucks’ case against the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that protects the right of employees to organize.

  • UnitedHealth says hackers possibly stole large number of Americans' data

    (Reuters) -UnitedHealth Group said on Monday that hackers stole health and personal data of potentially a "substantial proportion" of Americans from its systems in February, as the largest U.S. health insurer scrambles to contain the damage. The intrusion at its Change Healthcare unit, which processes about 50% of U.S. medical claims, was one of the worst hacks to hit American healthcare and caused widespread disruption in payment to doctors and health facilities. The disclosure suggests patients' healthcare information remains vulnerable.

  • Russia convicts the spokesperson for Facebook owner Meta in a swift trial in absentia

    A court in Russia on Monday convicted the spokesperson of U.S. technology company Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, of justifying terrorism and sentenced him to six years in prison in a swift trial in absentia, Russia's independent news site Mediazona reported. In the same statement, Stone added that “credible calls for violence against Russian civilians” would remain banned.

  • Celebrity handbag designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags

    A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the “Sex and the City” TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia. Nancy Gonzalez was arrested in 2022 in Cali, Colombia, and later extradited to the U.S. for running a sprawling multiyear conspiracy that involved recruiting couriers to transport her handbags on commercial flights to high-end showrooms and New York fashion events — all in violation of U.S. wildlife laws. “It’s all driven by the money,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-Fitzgerald, who compared Gonzalez’s behavior to that of drug traffickers.

  • Big Banks Face Probe Over Non-Disclosure Agreements in Swaps, Clearing Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- A top financial regulator is asking large Wall Street banks for non-disclosure agreements in their swaps and clearing businesses to see whether they muzzle would-be whistleblowers.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020‘Magnificent Seven’ Roar Hours Away

  • Columbia, Yale Get Tough on Pro-Palestinian Protesters

    (Bloomberg) -- For the students, it was the ultimate betrayal: Their university had called in the cops to arrest them for what they believed was a righteous protest on campus. Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020‘Magnificent Seven’ Roar Hours Away From Earnings: Mark

  • Tennessee's GOP governor says Volkswagen plant workers made a mistake in union vote

    Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee said Monday that he thinks workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga made a mistake by voting to unionize under the United Auto Workers in a landslide election but acknowledged the choice was ultimately up to them. Ahead of the vote, Lee and five other Southern Republican governors spoke out publicly against the UAW's drive to organize workers at factories largely in the South, arguing that if autoworkers were to vote for union representation, it would jeopardize jobs. Instead, the union wound up pulling 73% of the vote at a facility whose workers had narrowly rejected the union in 2019 and 2014.

  • Two SEC Lawyers Resign Following Debt Box Sanctions Fiasco: Bloomberg

    Two lawyers for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were forced to resign after a federal judge sanctioned the agency last month for committing a “gross abuse of power” while attempting to secure a temporary restraining order against Utah-based crypto company Debt Box, according to a Monday report from Bloomberg.