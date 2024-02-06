Baltimore County Fire Department’s response to a Reisterstown fire in July lacked cohesive communication and effective leadership, report says

The first calls about a fire last summer at a Reisterstown Advance Auto Parts came in around 9:36 p.m. Over the course of the night, the dangerous nature of the scene escalated and later became the subject of a searing state report released Jan. 17.

The three-alarm inferno July 18 sent one firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries. According to an incident report, an anonymous complaint to state authorities, and dispatch audio obtained by The Baltimore Sun, the Baltimore County Fire Department’s response lacked cohesive communication and effective leadership and failed to follow safety procedures, putting firefighters in harm’s way.

“Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! I’m stuck in a storeroom,” a Baltimore County firefighter radioed the night of July 18 around 10:01 p.m. “The ceiling’s fallen on me.”

A second firefighter went into the burning building to rescue him, but he lacked essential rescue equipment like an oxygen mask, according to the report released by Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH).

Nine minutes later, the rescuer radioed to his fellow first responders that he too was lost: “You’re going to have to send someone in to find us.”

A third responder radioed at 10:14 p.m. that he had found the pair and led them out of the building. The second rescuer had to hook the injured firefighter, now disoriented, up to his own oxygen mask via a “buddy breathing system.”

The documents released by MOSH offer a look into a county department that has been plagued for years by staffing shortages, which firefighters say hamstring the department’s ability to effectively fight fires and serve county residents. The agency oversees around 1,100 career firefighters and 2,500 volunteers, who responded to 150,000 calls for service in 2022, according to the most recent data.

The Jan. 17 report characterized the Reisterstown incident as a near-miss that exposed responders to serious injury and/or death. The report came in response to a firefighter’s anonymous complaint to Labor Secretary Portia Wu.

The county told the state in a Jan. 31 letter that it held additional training in the months after the fire and convened an internal panel to investigate the department’s response. An after-action report is pending, which “will provide detailed insights, actionable steps to rectify the identified issues, and additional training initiatives,” according to fire department spokesperson Lt. Travis Francis.

In November, a 19-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree arson charges for starting the fire and was sentenced to five years of probation, according to court records.

In a statement, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, said he continued to support Fire Chief Joanne Rund and the fire department’s efforts to “strengthen and modernize” itself, alongside “our partners in labor and valued community stakeholders.”

On July 18, dispatchers notified the area battalion chief at 9:36 p.m. about a fire in a two-story building at the intersection of Reisterstown and Cherry Hill roads, but said there were “several” EMS calls to address before they could alert fire units eight minutes later, at 9:44 p.m., according to audio logs.

The “significant delay” between when the first calls came in and when dispatch sent units out gave the fire “an opportunity to grow because it went unchecked,” said John Sibiga, the president of the Baltimore County firefighters’ union. Dispatch typically sends out units between one or two minutes after the first calls are received, he said. Francis said 911 calls are prioritized by severity, and “dispatched as quickly as possible.”

An engine crew and medic unit from the fire station in Reisterstown self-deployed and arrived at the store around 9:40 p.m. They spent seven minutes fighting the inferno alone, which escalated into a three-alarm fire.

The battalion chief arrived on scene and assumed control at 9:50 p.m. without receiving a briefing from firefighters who were already there, creating “confusion on the ground” about who was in charge and the status of the rapidly growing fire, according to audio and the MOSH complaint.

“The function of a battalion chief is to be calling the shots on an incident,” said retired county Division Chief Jonathan Hart. “Battalion chiefs being at a scene ensure that firefighters are setting up hoses where they’re supposed to be, following policies, and ensuring operational discipline.”

The battalion chief radioed 10 minutes later, at 10:00 p.m., to say he had designated a fire marshal as safety officer, the person in charge of ensuring firefighters follow procedures that don’t put them at risk of injury or death.

Another seven minutes passed before the battalion chief stepped aside at 10:07 p.m. to let a higher-ranking deputy officer take over, who then issued an order for everyone to evacuate the building, unaware of the mayday alert or ongoing rescue effort, according to the MOSH complaint.

“Per policy, this development should have resulted in a second mayday [alert], and deployment of a second rescue team,” the complaint read. Instead, the rescuing officer was “left to spend several minutes in the building with an injured firefighter, while low on air and without the benefit of a [rescue kit] bag or a coordinated response from the incident commander,” risking multiple fatalities.

Additionally, Baltimore County does not have on-shift safety officers; instead, the command officer often designates a safety officer on a scene. This sacrifices manpower, because it takes the officer away from supervising firefighters on their crew, Hart said.

Three battalion chiefs per shift oversee Baltimore County’s 25 career stations and 29 volunteer stations. Baltimore City has six, and began assigning them assistants after a damning report following a Jan. 2022 fire that claimed three firefighters’ lives.

Baltimore County previously had six battalion chiefs per shift, but scaled back to three beginning in the 1990s and 2000s, Francis said. Two reports from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) released after the on-duty deaths of volunteer firefighters Mark Falkenhan in 2011 and Gene Kirchner in 2013 recommended adding battalion chiefs.

“Baltimore County Fire Department regularly evaluates resources to ensure the safety and efficiency of our operations and have proposed plans to increase the number of on-duty battalion chiefs,” Francis said. “Our focus remains on providing effective emergency response services while balancing resource allocation across all areas of need.”

In response to the NIOSH reports, the department updated its tactical manuals, automatic rescue team dispatch, establishment of command support, and deployment of safety officers. The department also provided portable radios and automatic emergency alarms and acquired remote monitoring software and increased code enforcement to ensure fire safety in apartment complexes, according to Francis.

“These initiatives collectively demonstrate the department’s commitment to enhancing operational effectiveness and ensuring the safety of both firefighters and the community,” he said.

Sibiga said the Reisterstown fire response was chaotic, but expected in light of the department’s shortcomings. A Dec. 2022 consultant report said the Baltimore County Fire Department “lacks sufficient fiscal, physical, and human resources to accomplish its core mission.”

“I’m hopeful, but I’m also a realist,” Sibiga said. “What are we waiting for?”