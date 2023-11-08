Advertisement
Baltimore County man sentenced to 15 years for insurance scheme at Bel Air car dealership

Dillon Mullan, The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.
·1 min read

Nov. 7—A Parkville man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $225,000 in restitution by Harford County Circuit Court Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin on Friday for an insurance scheme at a Bel Air car dealership.

Kenneth Wayne Collins III, 36, pleaded guilty last month to a theft scheme involving property valued at $100,000 or more.

As an employee at the dealership from January to November 2018, he used information obtained as a service technician to file over 260 fraudulent claims for fake mechanical repairs under vehicle service contracts issued by three insurance companies: Zurich NA, Ally, and Fidelity, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

He pocketed more than $223,000 through the scheme, which continued into May 2019, the attorney general said.

Collins' attorney, S. Todd Yeary, did not immediately return requests to comment on Tuesday.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dan Belson contributed to this article.

