Baltimore man wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

A man from Baltimore won $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Collin Reed, a 39-year-old resident of Baltimore, won $1 million from the $5 Gold Rusher Doubler Scratch-Off game he bought at a Publix located in Naples.

The retailer who sold the winning scratch-off ticket will be awarded a commission bonus of $2,000.

Reed visited the Florida Lottery's Fort Myers District Office Tuesday and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.00.

What is Gold Rusher Doubler?

The Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game offers over $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.98.

The clock is ticking for the lucky individual who holds the winning ticket for the $44 million Florida Lotto jackpot. With just a few weeks remaining, the winner must come forward before the ticket expires, or the massive prize will be lost forever.

On June 14, 2023, a single ticket won the Florida Lotto prize of $44 million. The ticket matched all six numbers, which were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51, and 52. The ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express located on North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

To win the Florida Lotto jackpot, you need to match all six numbers drawn in any order. However, the odds of matching all six numbers are pretty slim, with a probability of 1 in 22,957,480. The Florida Lotto offers a progressive jackpot, which keeps increasing after every draw without a winner.

The deadline to claim the $44 million prize is December 11, 2023, at midnight Eastern Time.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

