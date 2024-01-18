Baltimore takes step toward exiting its policing consent decree, but ‘real work’ still lies ahead

BALTIMORE — As Baltimore takes a first step toward exiting its policing consent decree, some observers are stressing that plenty of work remains in reforming the police department and engaging with residents about how they are policed.

The city and U.S. Department of Justice said in court filings Tuesday that they agree the Baltimore Police Department is in “full and effective” compliance with two sections of the consent decree, a first in the reform agreement’s seven-year history. Together, the parties asked the federal judge overseeing the city’s efforts to sign off and move the city toward eventually exiting federal oversight of those topics.

But community advocates like Ray Kelly of the Citizens Policing Project said there are still heavy lifts ahead, such as around police stops and searches, officers’ interactions with youth and adopting a real community policing posture. Reaching compliance on these first two sections, he added, might be easier fixes than addressing underlying cultural issues within the agency.

“This is a big step, not that it means there’s a huge accomplishment, but in that it’s something that will be able to lift everyone’s antennas up that this progress is still happening,” Kelly said. “Hopefully we can garner more engagement as we go into the implementation process.”

Heather Warnken of University of Baltimore’s Center for Criminal Justice Reform, too, said there are challenges left around how the parties and the court are measuring success. Measuring outputs and completing tasks like changing policies may not be the same as actually gauging improvements on the ground.

“What does actual transformation look like, rather than tinkering around on the edges and having new outputs or numbers to turn to?” Warnken said. “Having a new batch of policies and procedures is not the same thing as … really understanding, especially from the perspective of the community and from various ranks and roles within the department, that culture change piece.”

At a news conference Wednesday, city officials called the move toward compliance in those sections a “milestone” for the city, while acknowledging it represents a small fraction of the overall consent decree.

The two sections — transportation of persons in custody, and officer assistance and support — make up 24 paragraphs out of a total 470 in the consent decree, or about 5%, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Some of the remaining sections, including those surrounding officer misconduct and police stops and searches, are lengthier or require more complex changes.

Both Worley and Mayor Brandon Scott emphasized the city ought to continue at the same pace, rather than “rush into anything” — likely a response to residents or stakeholders impatient for an end date. Scott went on to push back against people “parroting” the idea that the city ought to leave the consent decree early or that it is holding police back from reducing crime. He said the city is in the process for the “long haul.”

“We all want to get out of the consent decree, but we’re going to do it the right way,” Scott said. “This is not a choice of whether we can have police officers doing their work each and every day, or having our police officers do that work constitutionally. We can do both.”

As of last month, the department was in “initial” compliance with a quarter of the consent decree’s paragraphs and “on-track” toward compliance with an additional 60%, Worley said. Meanwhile, the city saw a double-digit decline in homicides last year, with fewer than 300 killings for the first time in the consent decree’s history, and a slight downtick in nonfatal shootings.

“I know where we are now, compared to even where we were two years ago, three years ago,” Worley said. “We’re moving in the right direction, and we just have to continue to do it … Make sure we get it right, don’t rush into anything.”

In Tuesday’s court filing, city attorneys acknowledged the significance of reaching compliance in the transportation of persons in custody, given the connection to Freddie Gray’s death and its impetus for the Department of Justice investigation that later resulted in a consent decree.

Kelly said the court, too, has seen transportation as a huge issue because that’s how Freddie Gray died. Advocates, he said, are “ready for them to start addressing those cultural issues that led to the negligence when they killed Freddie Gray in the van.”

“We know they put a lot of support mechanisms in place and we know they fixed the cameras and got all kinds of new fancy toys,” he said. “The real work lies in the actual tactics that involve community engagement.”

Worley has cited community policing as the main area where police still need to improve. Policing experts and city officials have pointed to July’s Brooklyn Day mass shooting, in which two young people were killed and 28 others wounded, as an example of when a better community relationship would have helped with preparation for the event. A monitor team report issued in August found the department falls short of putting its framework into practice, in large part due to staffing concerns and constraints on officers’ time.

The police commissioner said Wednesday that he’s taken steps to reemphasize relationships with the community, such as moving district detective supervision away from majors so they can focus more on community policing and encouraging patrol officers to walk and engage with residents.

Councilman Mark Conway, who chairs the Baltimore City Council’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee, said he saw community policing and records management or reporting as big remaining hurdles for the department.

He called the two sections now deemed in initial compliance “a big deal,” in that it shows progress and “light at the end of the tunnel.” But community policing could be one of the difficult sections, said Conway, adding that he sees the department having a “ways to go” to fully grasp that responsibility.

To Kelly, community policing should be thought of not as a policing “tactic” to adopt, but an environment or concept.

“Community policing is the continued conversation and collaboration of all the entitites involved,” Kelly said. “When everyone is doing their part, you have community policing. They keep trying to figure out how they are going to do it, when what they have to do is learn how to talk to people and cultural and community awareness, relationship building and trust building.”

Part of that work, he argued, is engaging with residents about the consent decree’s progress and in gauging how reforms are changing their experiences being policed. Thus far, Kelly said, police and the monitor team have done a “piss-poor” job of disseminating information and initiating outreach.

“There has to be consistent follow-up and education,” Kelly said. “I understand we had a pandemic, but we’ve got to snap out of that and got to connect with these people.”

The city and Justice Department are expected to discuss this progress and their upcoming priorities at a quarterly public hearing Jan. 25.

Upcoming assessments from the monitor team gauging the city’s progress include an evaluation of police efforts around behavioral health responses, an updated look at officers’ use of force and an examination of the department’s Public Integrity Bureau and its misconduct investigations, said Shannon Sullivan, who leads the police department’s Consent Decree Implementation Unit.

Sullivan said the city will be seeing a “snowball effect” as these assessments roll out in the next six months or so, carrying with them more detailed information and feedback, including about lingering room for improvement.

