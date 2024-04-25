Baltimore’s Trapped Ships Start Leaving as New Channel Opens
(Bloomberg) -- Four of seven ships trapped in Baltimore Harbor since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last month have cleared the wreckage and are en route to their destinations.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing Hopes
Malaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest City
Biden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll Shows
Big Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets Wrap
The Balsa 94, a general cargo ship that sails under Panama’s flag, was first to leave the Port of Baltimore and pass the bridge’s remains, according to Bloomberg ship tracking and the Unified Command Joint Information Center. It was followed by the Saimaagracht cargo vessel, the Carmen vehicle carrier and the Phatra Naree bulk carrier.
Officials in Baltimore established a temporary channel so essential ships can traverse the harbor for the first time since the Singapore-flagged ship Dali collided with the bridge on March 26. The new, 35-foot-deep (11 meters) channel — deeper than previous channels ranging from 11 to 20 feet — will be open between April 25 and April 29, pending inclement weather. Salvage operations are still in progress.
A safety zone has gone into effect for all navigable waters within a 2,000-yard radius of the Key Bridge, according to Baltimore sub-agent Capes Shipping. Port movements will be suspended for an uncertain amount of time, and “prolonged delays are expected due to the magnitude of the situation,” the group said.
Ships are entering the harbor as well. American Sugar Refining Inc. said a full-size vessel delivered raw sugar from Florida to its Baltimore refinery on Wednesday via a new 20-foot channel.
(Updates number of ships on the move in first, second paragraphs.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
US White-Collar Job Growth Stalls, Even in Pandemic Boomtowns
Caught Between the US and China, a Powerful AI Upstart Chooses Sides
A Hedge Fund Billionaire’s Cash Helped Fund a ‘Predatory’ Lender
Studio Behind Dune Eyes Growth, Even Without a Paramount Merger
Big Junk Food’s Campaign to Get You Eating Doritos and Oreos for Dinner
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.