Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library CEO to step down

The Enoch Pratt Free Library's president and CEO, Heidi Daniel, is stepping down in February after a seven-year tenure.

"Leading the Pratt Library has been one of the most humbling, fulfilling, and joyful experiences of my life," Daniel wrote in a Tuesday letter to the library community. "Each one of you made me feel at home in Baltimore and I'm proud of all that we've accomplished."

Daniel is leaving to head up the King County Public Library in Washington state.

Darcell Graham, Enoch Pratt's vice president of public services and a 25-year veteran of the library system, will serve as interim CEO starting March 1, according to a spokesperson. Daniel will work with Graham to make the transition more seamless over the next couple of months.

Graham's salary hasn't been voted upon yet, according to the spokesperson. Daniel made $275,000 per year.

Enoch Pratt is one of the nation's first free library systems, opening its doors in 1886. The system includes the central library downtown, 21 neighborhood locations and three mobile units.

During Daniel's tenure, the central branch reopened after a renovation to revamp its interiors, and new services were offered during the coronavirus pandemic, such as home test kits and free WiFi at streets and parking lots surrounding eight locations.

"With so much to celebrate, last year, the Pratt had the highest circulation in 12 years, a record number of active cardholders, and the highest number of new cardholders in 7 years," Daniel wrote.

Graham plans to continue work on the American Rescue Plan investment in many Enoch Pratt buildings, collective bargaining negotiations with staff and a new five-year strategic plan, Daniel said.

Enoch Pratt is also set to break ground on its first new library building in 15 years in Park Heights.

"I'm confident that the Pratt will continue to reach new goals with the leadership of Interim CEO Darcell Graham," Daniel said. "She has worked across nearly all of the public service divisions at the Pratt and has a keen understanding of our shared vision and commitments."

