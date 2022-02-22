U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

Balto CEO Marc Bernstein Named to 2022 St. Louis Titan 100 List

·4 min read

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto is pleased to announce Founder and CEO, Marc Bernstein, has been recognized as a 2022 Titan 100 by Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP. The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis' Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Balto Founder and CEO, Marc Bernstein, joins fellow CEOs and C-suite executives in the Titan 100 lineup.
Balto Founder and CEO, Marc Bernstein, joins fellow CEOs and C-suite executives in the Titan 100 lineup.

"It's amazing to see 100 of St. Louis's top executives honored like this," said Bernstein upon receiving the recognition. "Most people don't know that St. Louis has a metro area of 2.8 million people and is home to eight Fortune 500s and more than a dozen colleges and universities. Talent ecosystems like this are not easy to come by."

Collectively the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 38,000 individuals and generate over $15.7 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 28, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of St. Louis' business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Bernstein graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in Marketing, Psychology, and Entrepreneurship. He co-founded Balto in 2017. Under his leadership, the company has seen exponential growth as a result of its unwavering mission to transform how contact centers communicate with their customers with the help of AI.

He will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on April 28th, 2022 at "The Factory" located in Chesterfield, Missouri. The Factory is one of the anchors in the new entertainment complex – The District, the first built from-the-ground-up performance and event venue in the Midwest in more than twenty years. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Adam Herman, Partner at Wipfli.

About Balto
Balto is the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers. Balto is centered around a simple truth: better conversations make more money. Powered by AI, Balto scales best practices to agents with the push of a button and gives immediate insight into what's working and what's not. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has guided over 100 million conversations around the world.‍

About Titan CEO
Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, instructor-led peer groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our CEO peer groups are designed to meet a CEOs unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.

About Wipfli LLP
At Wipfli, we're committed to providing industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax and consulting services that make a lasting, positive impact on our clients — helping them overcome personal and business challenges and plan for future success. Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation, with more than 127,000 clients and 3,100 associates. We're proud to give our clients the value and experience of a diverse firm that specializes in a wide range of services and industries, dedicated to enduring results, outstanding service, and lifetime relationships. Learn more at wipfli.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balto-ceo-marc-bernstein-named-to-2022-st-louis-titan-100-list-301487388.html

SOURCE Balto

