Balwin Properties (JSE:BWN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At ZAR0.141

Balwin Properties Limited (JSE:BWN) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 26th of June to ZAR0.141, which will be 4.4% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of ZAR0.135. This takes the dividend yield to 8.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Balwin Properties' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Balwin Properties' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 2.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 24%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Balwin Properties' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.42 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.234. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.0% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. It's not great to see that Balwin Properties' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.1% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Balwin Properties you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

