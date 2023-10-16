Balwin Properties' (JSE:BWN) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Balwin Properties (JSE:BWN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Balwin Properties:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = R593m ÷ (R7.3b - R1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Balwin Properties has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 4.7% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Balwin Properties' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Balwin Properties' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Balwin Properties' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Balwin Properties doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Balwin Properties is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Balwin Properties we've found 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

