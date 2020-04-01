Loeb’s Third Point Drops 11%: Hedge Fund Update

(Bloomberg) -- The $3 trillion hedge fund industry is under pressure amid market turmoil prompted by the spread of the coronavirus.

A wide dispersion of gains and losses is expected to emerge as firms disclose their returns for March. Below are some of the winners and losers.

Key Developments:

Dan Loeb’s Third Point fell 11% in March, bringing 2020 losses to 16%Funds managed by Diego Parrilla and Said Haidar surged in MarchDmitry Balyasny’s $6 billion firm gained 3.7% in MarchEquity-focused hedge fund giants Viking and Coatue fall in MarchCarrhae, Pinpoint, Kuvari defy rout; Sylebra loses in monthEinhorn’s funds fall 12% in March with market plunge taking toll

Dan Loeb’s Third Point Hedge Fund Falls 11% in March

Dan Loeb’s Third Point posted losses in its flagship hedge fund last month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Third Point Offshore Fund dropped 11%, bringing its loss this year to 16% percent, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

A spokeswoman for Third Point didn’t respond to requests seeking comment.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies’ Institutional Diversified Global Equities Fund, or RIDGE, fell 6.6% in March, extending losses for the year to 10%, people said. The fund follows a market-neutral strategy, meaning its bets on rising shares are matched by wagers on falling stocks.

A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.

Managers Who Warned Against Buying the Dip Surge in March (2:20 p.m. New York)

Macro hedge funds managed by Diego Parrilla and Said Haidar, both of whom warned investors against buying the dip last month, surged in March, defying a global market rout.

Parrilla’s Quadriga Igneo fund advanced 19.1% in March, boosting first-quarter gains to 42.5%, the money manager said by email. Haidar’s Jupiter Fund surged an estimated 23.4% in March, leaving the fund up 51.2% during the first three months of the year, according to a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg.

Parrilla had termed a rise in shares on March 2 a potential trap. Haidar said that buying the dip might not work this time around. Stocks ended their historic bull run last month with the S&P 500 falling 12.5%, its worst monthly performance since October 2008.

The rising value of gold and devaluation of China’s currency “will be key themes ahead, as inflation and monetary and fiscal policies without limits become a global financial pandemic,” said Parrilla, managing partner of Quadriga Asset Managers.

A representative of Haidar Capital Management declined to comment.

Balyasny Hedge Fund Gains Almost 4% in March (5:19 p.m. London)

Dmitry Balyasny’s $6 billion Balyasny Asset Management beat peers by making money in March.

The firm’s flagship hedge fund gained 3.7% last month, bringing year-to-date gains to almost 5%, according to people familiar with the matter.

Balyasny succeeded in areas including equities and macro trading, one of the people said. Health care and telecom, media and technology wagers were especially profitable for the firm in March. Looking forward, Balyasny sees opportunities in risk arbitrage -- a strategy that’s broadly been hammered amid concerns that some of the biggest deals could collapse or be renegotiated.

Some of Balyasny’s biggest multi-strategy competitors are trailing, people familiar said. Izzy Englander’s $40 billion Millennium Management fell about 0.2% in March, paring year-to-date gains to 0.7%. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is little changed this year. The hedge fund had lost about 4% last month through March 20, before markets began rebounding, Bloomberg reported.

Representatives for the firms declined to comment.

Read more about how multi-strategy firms trimmed their losses.

Equity-Focused Viking, Coatue, Renaissance Suffer in March (11:15 a.m. New York)

Some of the industry’s biggest stock-focused funds took a hit last month as markets fell the most since 2008. Still, they are holding up better than the S&P 500 Index in this year’s rout.

Philippe Laffont’s hedge fund at Coatue Management sank 10% in March through the 27th, according to a person familiar with the matter, pushing losses for the year to about 6%.

Fellow “Tiger cub” Andreas Halvorsen, who runs $31 billion Viking Global Investors, fared better, falling 5% last month through Friday in its hedge fund, people said. It is down about 2% for the year.

Story continues