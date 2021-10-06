U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.50
    -58.50 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,793.00
    -390.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,428.25
    -227.00 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.60
    -36.90 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.36
    -0.57 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.50
    -12.40 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    +1.06 (+4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0071 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4900
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,544.93
    +382.68 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.53
    +13.17 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,960.94
    -116.16 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

BAM Continues to Deliver with 1.1% Copper Over 39.25 meters; Monarch Gold Zone extended by 600 meters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
P2 Gold Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the final three holes drilled in 2021 at its BAM Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia. Drill holes BAM-004 and 006 were drilled to test the Jan copper zone south of the newly-discovered Monarch Gold Zone, with drill hole BAM-005 drilled to test the northern extent of the Monarch Gold Zone.

“BAM continues to deliver excellent results with BAM-005 extending the Monarch Gold Zone, the newest gold discovery in the Golden Triangle, to the north and BAM-004 showing the copper potential of the Jan Copper Zone,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. “We have already started planning the BAM 2022 exploration program to follow up on this summer’s success at BAM.”

Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from the final three drill holes drilled at BAM in 2021, BAM-004, 005, and 006, include:

  • Hole BAM-004 intersected 1.1% copper over 39.25 meters, including 9.15 meters grading 3.23% copper; and

  • Hole BAM-005 intersected 0.65 g/t gold over 62.30 meters, including 18.20 meters grading 1.14 g/t gold.

BAM-005 is located approximately 600 meters north of BAM-002 (the most southerly Monarch Gold Zone hole) and approximately 600 meters northeast of BAM-003 (the most westerly Monarch Gold Zone hole). The Jan Copper Zone is located to the west and south of the Monarch Gold Zone, with BAM-004 located approximately 1,300 meters southwest of BAM-002. Plan maps and sections for drill holes BAM-004, 005 and 006 of the BAM 2021 Drill Program are available here.

BAM 2021 Exploration

The BAM 2021 Drill Program consisted of six holes totaling 835.9 meters. The Monarch Gold Zone was tested with drill holes BAM-001, 002, 003, and 005, which were targeted on coincident IP chargeability anomalies with highly anomalous gold in soil values of up to 5.7 grams per tonne. The Jan Copper Zone was tested with drill holes BAM-004 and 006, which were targeted on soil geochemistry with values in excess of 1% copper and surface showings exposed ‎in historical trenches.

Based upon the 2021 mapping and sampling and geophysics programs and 2020 soil geochemical sampling and geophysics programs, the Monarch Gold Zone is interpreted to extend over one kilometer north-south and up to 500 meters east-west at surface and the Jan Copper Zone is interpreted to extend approximately one kilometer north-south and over 500 meters east-west at surface.

Planning for the BAM 2022 Exploration Program is underway and is expected to include diamond drilling to test the full extent of the Monarch Gold Zone and Jan Copper Zone.

Monarch Gold Zone and Jan Copper Zone Mineralization

The mineralization at the Monarch Gold Zone is constrained within a package of siltstones, sandstones, and conglomerates. These units are variably altered and silicified with the gold values related to pyrite cemented hydrothermal breccia. The mineralization is interpreted to be the upper extensions of an epithermal system related to an alkaline porphyry at depth, with higher-grade intervals found near the footwall contact of the host lithology.

Jan Copper Zone mineralization is hosted entirely within a thick dolostone unit. The mineralization is associated with a phreatic breccia which has been intensely silica flooded. Subsequent acid leaching has locally opened up a vuggy texture. Sulphide mineralization consists of bornite and tennantite which occurs as fracture and vug filling. The mineralization is believed to be related to a separate phase of the same alkaline porphyry that formed the Monarch Gold Zone.

Table 1: Selected BAM Property Drill Results, October 2021 (BAM-004 to BAM-006)(1, 2)

Hole

Collar
Coords

Dip/
Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Copper
(%)

BAM-004

N6340892/
E386295

-45/270

68.00

107.25

39.25

0.01

1.10

incl.

75.70

84.85

9.15

0.04

3.23

BAM-005

N6342305/
E387366

-45/270

47.40

109.70

62.30

0.65

-

Incl.

91.50

109.70

18.20

1.14

-

BAM-006

N6341173/
E386513

-45/270

7.20

14.00

6.80

0.04

0.33


(1)

True thickness to be determined.

(2)

All samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by ALS Global at its facilities in Terrace, BC. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate at ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC.


Stockade Property

The Company has terminated the mineral lease and option agreement for the Stockade Property located in Oregon.

Quality Assurance

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the BAM Property. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Ovsenek
President & CEO
(778) 731-1055

Michelle Romero
Executive Vice President
(778) 731-1060

P2 Gold Inc.
Suite 1100, 355 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC
V6C 2G8
info@p2gold.com
(SEDAR filings: P2 Gold Inc.)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. “Forward-looking information” includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company’s expectations, strategies and plans for the BAM Property including the Company’s planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated August 9, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • The next financial crisis is fast approaching

    Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • A Surprise Default in China Worsens Evergrande Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since the China Evergrande Group crisis worsened in recent weeks, fueling concern about other highly leveraged borrowers as the sector cools.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFantasia Holdings Gr

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • European markets tumble on inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices

    US crude reached its highest level since 2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Top Analyst Sees Compelling Value in These 2 Stocks

    As we head into the tail end of the year, markets are giving conflicting signals. The steady upward movement, that we saw in all of the main indexes through much of the year, has given way to short-term slips and increased volatility. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Ma

  • Why Square Stock Shot Higher by More Than 4% Today

    Popular fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) was a hit with investors Tuesday, rising to close 4.3% higher. In terms of the latter, Piper Sandler found that Square's Cash App is the No. 2 mobile payment app in terms of popularity in the demographic, behind PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) widely adopted Venmo.

  • Evergrande Isn’t the Only Troubled Chinese Real Estate Company. Another One Just Defaulted.

    Luxury real estate developer Fantasia Holdings failed to make a $206 million bond payment on Monday.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

    Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”