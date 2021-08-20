U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.25
    -19.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,667.00
    -151.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,886.25
    -41.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.10
    -13.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.17
    -0.52 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1680
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    +1.53 (+7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6340
    -0.1070 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,109.09
    +2,773.25 (+6.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.07
    +86.02 (+7.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.64
    -16.22 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Bama Tea Was Selected As The Official Designated White Tea And Official Designated Pu'er Tea In China Cuisines & Culture Center Of China Pavilion At The Expo 2020 Dubai

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 August, Bama Tea Co., Ltd. (known as 'Bama' or 'Bama Tea') and China Cuisines & Culture Center of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Cooperation Singing Ceremony was held in Shenzhen, China. It was announced that Bama Tea's products were selected as the official designated White Tea and the official designated Pu'er Tea in China Cuisines & Culture Center of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Bama Tea will take this opportunity to showcase quality Chinese tea, fostering culture exchange between China and more than 25 million people from over 200 countries.

The official designated White Tea and official designated Pu &#39;er Tea of China Cuisines &amp; Culture Center of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
The official designated White Tea and official designated Pu 'er Tea of China Cuisines & Culture Center of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Wang Hui - General Representative of World Expo and Global Vice President of The Association of Curators, Chen Jun - Director of Business Operation Center of China Cuisines & Culture Center of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Wu Qingbiao - General Manager of Bama Tea, and other guests and media representatives were invited to the ceremony.

Bama Tea's leading position in China's tea industry, and the brand's efforts to promote Chinese tea on the international stage were highly praised by Wang Hui, General Representative of World Expo and Global Vice President of The Association of Curators.

Prior to Expo 2020 Dubai, Bama Tea made its presence in Expo 2010 Shanghai and Expo 2015 Milan. In 2010, Bama Tea became 'China World Expo Ten Famous Teas – Official Tea of the United Nations Pavilion, Shanghai Expo 2010'. Its products were given to guests as gifts. In 2015, Bama Saizhenzhu Tieguanyin was awarded Golden Camel Prize, which is one of the top prizes China's tea industry had won in the past century. In addition, because of its quality and brand reputation, Bama Tea also served many important foreign affairs, such as the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen in 2017, the 3rd Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival in 2017, promoting Chinese tea to the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bama-tea-was-selected-as-the-official-designated-white-tea-and-official-designated-puer-tea-in-china-cuisines--culture-center-of-china-pavilion-at-the-expo-2020-dubai-301359637.html

SOURCE Bama Tea

Recommended Stories

  • Why Spirit Airlines Stock Is Falling Today

    Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is struggling to keep its planes flying on schedule. Earlier this week the airline cut third-quarter revenue expectations due to a combination of severe weather and staffing shortages, which caused Spirit to cancel a large number of flights. Airlines try to stay lean in part via precision scheduling, and when things go wrong one small delay can cascade through the system, leaving crews out of position or hitting regulatory caps on how many hours they can be on duty.

  • Does Norwegian's Extension Of 100% Vaccination Demand Make Norwegian Cruise Line Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    Norwegian Cruise Line shares uptrend as the company asks the CDC to OK U.S. cruises. But is NCLH stock a buy? Here's what its stock chart shows.

  • Hong Kong Reimposes Strict Covid Measures. What It Means for the Economy.

    Just before reverting to its strict travel policies, Hong Kong had revised upwards its 2021 GDP growth forecast.

  • Blindsided Abroad: Vaccinated but Testing Positive on a Trip to Europe

    April DeMuth and her partner, Warren Watson, had just finished what they described as the perfect vacation in Greece when they took a coronavirus test at the Athens airport. They had spent their days sipping coffee on their hotel balcony overlooking the Venetian windmills in Mykonos, driving buggies across red sand beaches in Santorini, watching the Parthenon turn shades of gold at sunset and eating gyros at midnight. Every detail of their trip ran seamlessly until they were waiting in line for

  • NASA Says This Lake Is Like Being on Mars—and Turkey Wants to Save It From Tourists

    GettyYaǧmur Güneş wanted to study Mars. On an exchange year spent in the U.S., she’d encountered the concept of planetary geology and was completely fascinated. “I didn’t know that I could practice geology beyond Earth,” says Güneş. Soon, she shifted her science studies to focus on Martian analogs, places on Earth that share physical or geological features with the red planet.“Whatever I’m working on, I’m always trying to make connections about Mars, trying to understand what I know, thinking ab

  • Theme-Park Fans May Hate Disney Genie+, but Shareholders Will Love It

    A new premium-priced theme-park ride access system is going to upset regular visitors. It's a different story for Disney investors.

  • 15 Charming Small Towns in Canada for a Relaxing Getaway

    With Americans clamoring to visit Canada again after a long border closure, here's where to go off the beaten track.

  • Singapore to lift border curbs for travel from Hong Kong, Macao from 21 August

    Singapore will lift border restrictions for travellers from Hong Kong and Macao from 21 August, the multi-ministry taskforce said on Thursday (19 August).

  • How fintech can drive the travel industry's recovery

    Frederic Lalonde, Hopper CEO and Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the bounce back in travel, Hopper’s booming growth, and ways travel fintech aids in bettering travel for customers.

  • The 10 best cars for beach lovers

    Whether you're taking the family to your local state beach or tackling sand, here are our picks for the best vehicles for that trip to the seaside.

  • Someone Is Trying to Build a STAR TREK Impulse Engine for Interstellar Travel

    Scientists are building Star Trek's impulse engines, similar to how an electric toothbrush works, to make interstellar travel possible. The post Someone Is Trying to Build a STAR TREK Impulse Engine for Interstellar Travel appeared first on Nerdist.

  • U.S. to limit several Chinese flights

    The U.S. Transportation Department slapped limits on Chinese airlines on Wednesday, following a similar move by Beijing.The order will limit U.S.-China flights on four different Chinese airlines to 40% capacity for at least a month.China told United Airlines earlier this month it would be imposing sanctions after five passengers who traveled from San Francisco to Shanghai allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.The U.S. government says China's "circuit breaker" policy violates the nations' air services agreement, placing quote "undue culpability on carriers" for travelers testing positive for COVID-19.They added that carriers have "no means" to independently verify positive test results alleged by Chinese authorities, or determine where or when a traveler contracted the virus.United said it was pleased to see the U.S. taking action quote "in pursuit of fairness in this important market."The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. The two countries' agreement allows more than 100 weekly flights back and forth, although only a fraction of those are currently operating.The U.S. and China have sparred over flight services since the beginning of the pandemic.The latest limits come as many Chinese students head to the U.S. for the start of fall classes.

  • United Customers Can Now Access 3,000 COVID Testing Locations at Albertson Companies and Walmart Through Airline's Mobile App and Website

    Airline's digital channels now offer customers easy access to more than 3,000 testing locations via Accenture and CLX Health's TrustAssure™ Platform integration

  • Should You Buy Airbnb Stock Right Now?

    After being devastated by the pandemic, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is in a position to benefit from economic reopenings. Airbnb offers more selection in more geographies, and very often, it's less expensive than hotels. Airbnb reported second-quarter results on Thursday, Aug. 12, revealing several metrics above the levels from before the outbreak.

  • Singapore plans first quarantine-free travel program

    Singapore will launch its first quarantine-free travel program for vaccinated people arriving from Germany and Brunei, and ease restrictions for visitors from Hong Kong and Macao as it seeks to reopen its borders after fully vaccinating over 75% of its population, the government said Thursday. “As the global COVID-19 situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures with the appropriate safeguards to ensure public health and safety,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said. Previously, only Singapore residents and those with employment or student passes were allowed to enter the country.

  • Disney Parks Are Canceling the Fast Pass System - and Disney Genie+ Will Cost You Extra

    Image Source: Disney It's no secret that Disneyland has been overhauling the theme park experience that we all know and love in 2021. Since the new year, the Disney Parks have canceled their annual pass programs, introduced a new tiered ticket-pricing system, and recently announced new reservation-based annual passes.

  • Singapore's SC Capital set sights on hard-hit Japanese hotels with $550 million fund

    Singapore's SC Capital Partners aims to raise around $550 million for a new fund targeting hard-hit Japanese hotels, its chairman told Reuters, betting tourism will come back strongly once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. The asset manager is one of a number of foreign investors, including Blackstone Group, aiming to scoop up Japanese hotels as owners put assets up for sale to generate cash. "I believe very strongly that the trend of foreign visitors coming to Japan will recover and gather strength and continue for a very long time," Suchad Chiaranussati, chairman and founder of SC Capital Partners, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Spirit Airlines Slashes Guidance After Operational Meltdown

    Canceling nearly 3,000 flights in the span of 11 days will have a devastating impact on the budget carrier's third-quarter earnings.

  • Maskless flyers face $9,000 fines as U.S. FAA tackles unruly passengers

    The United States has seen a significant jump in reported cases of passengers causing disturbances on airplanes, including ignoring a federal mandate to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The FAA, which regulates U.S. civil aviation, since Jan. 1 has received 3,889 reports of unruly passengers, including 2,867 reports of people refusing to comply with the mask mandate.

  • Disney to Replace Free FastPass With Paid Service — Here's What It'll Cost You

    Introducing the Disney Genie service.