Bamboo Charcoal Market to Register a Growth of USD 2.33 billion | Growing Demand for Natural Charcoal is a Key Driver | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bamboo charcoal market value is estimated to grow by USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35%. Factors such as the growing demand for natural charcoal are significantly driving the bamboo charcoal market.
Our report on "Bamboo Charcoal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Bamboo Charcoal Market report key highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 15.57%
Key market segments: Application (water treatment, air and gas purification, food processing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)
Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 54%
Bamboo Charcoal Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.33 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
15.57
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 54%
Key consumer countries
China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bali Boo, Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd, BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd., Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd., KoolerThings Inc., Moso Natural, Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd., Nature Fresh Air, PearlBar, and Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
Bamboo Charcoal Market Driver
Demand for natural charcoal
Charcoal made from bamboo is eco-friendly and produces less ash after burning. The process of converting bamboo into charcoal requires a special charcoal kiln, wherein bamboo is carbonized to produce good-quality charcoal. The increasing demand for natural and organic bamboo charcoal products will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Bamboo Charcoal Market challenge
Rising deforestation
Many trees are cut for charcoal production, as it is used extensively in applications such as cooking fuel, industry fuel, metallurgical fuel, glass making, pencils, medicine, and utensils. This has led to intensive deforestation in many countries. Therefore, increased deforestation will significantly impact the bamboo charcoal market's growth during the forecast period.
Key market vendor insights
The bamboo charcoal market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:
Bali Boo
Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd
BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd.
Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd.
KoolerThings Inc.
Moso Natural
Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd.
Nature Fresh Air
PearlBar
Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd.
Key Segment Analysis by application
Water treatment
The water treatment segment will be significant in the bamboo charcoal market share growth during the forecast period. The rising focus on improving the quality and reliability of drinking water in developing nations will elevate the demand for bamboo-activated carbon in the water treatment segment. These nations are witnessing rapid industrialization.
Air and gas purification
Food processing
Others
Regional Market Analysis
APAC will contribute to 54% of the bamboo charcoal market share growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major countries for the market in APAC. The high export of activated carbon will facilitate the bamboo charcoal market's growth in APAC during the forecast period.
