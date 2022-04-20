U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

Bamboo Charcoal Market to Register a Growth of USD 2.33 billion | Growing Demand for Natural Charcoal is a Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bamboo charcoal market value is estimated to grow by USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35%. Factors such as the growing demand for natural charcoal are significantly driving the bamboo charcoal market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bamboo Charcoal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our report on "Bamboo Charcoal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Bamboo Charcoal Market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 15.57%

  • Key market segments: Application (water treatment, air and gas purification, food processing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 54%

Bamboo Charcoal Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.33 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

15.57

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bali Boo, Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd, BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd., Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd., KoolerThings Inc., Moso Natural, Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd., Nature Fresh Air, PearlBar, and Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Bamboo Charcoal Market Driver

  • Demand for natural charcoal
    Charcoal made from bamboo is eco-friendly and produces less ash after burning. The process of converting bamboo into charcoal requires a special charcoal kiln, wherein bamboo is carbonized to produce good-quality charcoal. The increasing demand for natural and organic bamboo charcoal products will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Bamboo Charcoal Market challenge

  • Rising deforestation
    Many trees are cut for charcoal production, as it is used extensively in applications such as cooking fuel, industry fuel, metallurgical fuel, glass making, pencils, medicine, and utensils. This has led to intensive deforestation in many countries. Therefore, increased deforestation will significantly impact the bamboo charcoal market's growth during the forecast period.

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the bamboo charcoal market.

Key market vendor insights

The bamboo charcoal market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Bali Boo

  • Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd

  • BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd.

  • Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd.

  • KoolerThings Inc.

  • Moso Natural

  • Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Nature Fresh Air

  • PearlBar

  • Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report

Key Segment Analysis by application

  • Water treatment
    The water treatment segment will be significant in the bamboo charcoal market share growth during the forecast period. The rising focus on improving the quality and reliability of drinking water in developing nations will elevate the demand for bamboo-activated carbon in the water treatment segment. These nations are witnessing rapid industrialization.

  • Air and gas purification

  • Food processing

  • Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 54% of the bamboo charcoal market share growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major countries for the market in APAC. The high export of activated carbon will facilitate the bamboo charcoal market's growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Request our sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Charcoal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lignite Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Air and gas purification - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Food processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bali Boo

  • Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd

  • BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd.

  • Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd.

  • KoolerThings Inc.

  • Moso Natural

  • Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Nature Fresh Air

  • PearlBar

  • Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bamboo-charcoal-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-2-33-billion--growing-demand-for-natural-charcoal-is-a-key-driver--technavio-301528100.html

SOURCE Technavio

