U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.00
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,823.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,404.25
    +45.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.60
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.13
    -0.51 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1654
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6100
    -0.1390 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,305.67
    -190.54 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.66
    +4.26 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.45
    -29.18 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Bamboo Packaging Market impact on Sustainability: Manufacturers to Go Green, Sales to Reach US$ 895.1 Million by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S. bamboo packaging market is expected to create a growth opportunity of US$ 71.1 Mn during the forecast period. Bamboo packaging is expected to witness significant growth in the U.S. market due to the growing food service sector in the U.S.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the bamboo packaging market is poised to expand at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032), as compared to the CAGR of 4.0% registered during the year 2015-2021. Across the globe, preference for eco-friendly packaging for products in diverse industries is spurring the demand for bamboo packaging.

Hence, manufacturers are using this packaging for a plethora of products such as cups & straws, bottles & jars, boxes & cartons. Further, as the demand is shifting from single-use plastic to sustainable packaging, the adoption of bamboo packaging is predicted to surge.

Moreover, growing environmental concerns have helped the bamboo packaging market as governments of various countries such as India, China, the U.S., and others have initiated to promote the bamboo packaging. For instance, the National Bamboo Mission by the Government of India was announced to curb the use of plastic and reduce carbon footprints.

Bamboo packaging is used in various industries as it has various benefits due to its anti-bacterial packaging. In addition, bamboo packaging also makes the products look more aesthetic. Hence, numerous end users in food & beverage and cosmetics & personal care industries are increasing the adoption of bamboo packaging.

Request Sample PDF@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15512

Key Takeaways from Bamboo Packaging Market

· The cups & straws segment is estimated to hold around 21% of the market share by the end of 2022.

· Based on end use, the food & beverages industry is projected to expand 1.8x the current market sales during the forecast period.

· India is expected to lead the growth in South Asia bamboo packaging market, registering a CAGR of nearly 6.3% between 2022 and 2032

· East Asia is anticipated to be the most remunerative market due to high cultivation of bamboo and increasing demand for sustainable packaging.

· The U.S. and the U.K. are expected to remain the most dominant countries on the back of growing application from diverse industries

“Increasing need for eco-friendly and cost-efficient packaging is accelerating the demand for bamboo packaging. The availability of different packaging types in diverse sectors such as food & beverage, cosmetics, and personal care is anticipated to create growth prospects for manufacturers.” -says FMI analyst

Buy Now/Purchase @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15512

Bamboo Packaging Market by Category

By Pulp Type:

  • Recycled Pulp

  • Virgin Pulp

By Packaging Type:

  • Cups & Straws

  • Bottles & Jars

  • Boxes & Cartons

  • Clamshell

  • Tubes

  • Mailers

  • Barrels

  • Crates

  • Pallets

  • Others (Bowls, Plates, etc.)

By End-use Industry:

  • Foods & Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • E-Commerce

  • Automotive

  • Agriculture

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15512

Growing Sustainability Concerns to Push Demand in the Market

Increasing environmental concerns have increased the preference for sustainable packaging across the globe. Consumers are becoming more aware of the effects of plastic and single-use packaging on the surroundings. Bamboo packaging is a replacement for metal or plastic packaging as it grows without the need for pesticides.

Bamboo packaging can be composted easily and sustainability is in every process connected with the production. Hence, various manufacturers are also replacing plastic packaging with bamboo packaging to achieve sustainability. For instance, Dell has started using bamboo packaging to protect laptops. They have started using bamboo for interior cushioning. Thus, rising awareness regarding sustainability is fuelling the demand for bamboo packaging.

Further, government organizations are also providing support to bamboo packaging manufacturers. According to the report by International Bamboo and Rattan Organisation, in 2021, various representatives from government and non-government organizations took part in the event to discuss bamboo as an alternative material to plastic.

China’s recent policies saw restrictions and a ban on the import of plastic waste. China is ready to replace plastic with bamboo packaging. Thus, various efforts from the government and various other organizations are propelling the growth of the bamboo packaging market.

Bamboo Packaging Market Landscape

The key players operating in the global bamboo packaging market are HuhtamakiOyj, APackaging Group., Pi sustainable packaging Co., Ltd., Bloom Eco Packaging Co., Ltd., Golden Arrow, Inc., and Three Bamboo. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market are Xiamen HBD industry & trade CO., LTD, Meysher Industrial Group, Sunkea, GUANGZHOU HUIHUA PACKAGING PRODUCTS CO. LTD, Ningbo Willest International Trading Co., Ltd., Yiwu Cool Commodity Co., Ltd., BeGreen Packaging, Bio Transito SAS Ltd, and others.

Get Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15512

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Market Analysis

  1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Impact of Covid-19

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

 Click Here for Bamboo Packaging Market 250 pages TOC Report

 About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Reports of Packaging:  

Bamboo Straws Market Size: Bamboo Straws Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment; 2018 - 2028

Packaging Tapes Market Share: Packaging Tapes Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026

Packaging Bins Market Trends: Packaging Bins Market By Material Type, Capacity, End Use & Region- Forecast to 2022-2032

Packaging Laminates Market Analysis: Packaging Laminates Market by Labelling Technology, Printing Technology & Region for 2022-2030

Packaging Straps and Buckles Market Outlook: Packaging Straps and Buckles System Market by Material Type, Strength, End-Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Us  

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights. 

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • With 82% ownership, Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) boasts of strong institutional backing

    If you want to know who really controls Oxford Metrics plc ( LON:OMG ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • We're Hopeful That Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • SAP hires Airbus executive as new finance chief

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus finance chief Dominik Asam will leave the company to take on the same role for German software group SAP from March 2023, the companies said on Wednesday. Asam, 53, joined Airbus in 2019 after having worked at German chip maker Infineon as finance chief since 2011. "I hope to stay in close touch with Airbus after transitioning to my new role at SAP to further deepen what is already a strong relationship between the two companies," Asam was quoted as saying in an Airbus statement.

  • Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • Aerospace giant looks to add hundreds of employees after acquiring 2 Denver metro businesses

    Hiring has grown intensely competitive, so the company has upped its signing bonuses for the most desired employees and doubled down on recruiting.

  • Exclusive-U.S. regulators to vet Alibaba, JD.com, other Chinese firms' audits -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce majors Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc among other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspection starting next month, people with knowledge of the matter said. The selection follows a landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington on Friday allowing U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong, potentially ending a long-running dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. The tech duo along with Yum China Holdings Inc - owner of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China - have been notified that they are among the first batch of Chinese companies whose audits will be inspected in Hong Kong by U.S. audit watchdog, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the people told Reuters, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at its second highest on record, rises over 9%

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 9.3% on Wednesday, marking the biggest jump since January and the second highest level on record, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Chinese mining rig maker Canaan says global expansion on track despite ‘crypto winter’ Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 30.98 trillion, as of block […]

  • Exclusive-JD.com, Yum China among Chinese firms chosen for U.S. audit inspection -sources

    U.S. regulators have chosen e-commerce major JD.com Inc and KFC operator Yum China Holdings Inc among other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspection starting next month, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Both have been notified that they are in the first batch of Chinese firms to be inspected in Hong Kong by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the U.S. audit watchdog, said the people. Their respective accounting firm Deloitte and KPMG have also been informed of the audit work inspection, added the people, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Oil prices climb 1% as U.S. fuel inventories fall

    (Reuters) -Oil prices recovered slightly on Wednesday as data pointed to firm U.S. fuel demand, providing respite after a 5% drop a day earlier on fears that demand will suffer from increased China COVID curbs and central bank interest rate hikes. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 82 cents, or 0.9%, to $92.46 a barrel at 0659 GMT, after sliding $5.37 in the previous session driven by recession fears. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, climbed 89 cents, or 0.9%, to $100.20 a barrel, trimming Tuesday's $5.78 loss.

  • House committee inquires into 5 crypto companies amid rise in fraud

    The rise in crypto scams over the past year has drawn the attention of a House committee, which is now launching inquiries into Coinbase, Binance.US, FTX, Kraken, and KuCoin.

  • Korean Chipmakers Record First Drop in Shipments in Three Years

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean chipmakers recorded their first fall in factory shipments in almost three years in July, highlighting weakening demand for semiconductors that serve as a barometer for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks

  • Oil Suffers Worst Losing Run Since 2020 as Fed Raises Its Game

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third monthly drop, the longest losing run in more than two years, on prospects for slower global growth as central banks tighten policy and China presses on with its Covid Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Att

  • Norway's Natural Gas Production Could Set New Record This Year

    Norway has replaced Russia as Europe’s top gas supplier, and its natural gas production could break records this year

  • Elon Musk letter cites additional reasons to break Twitter deal

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the latest details in the ongoing lawsuit between Elon Musk and Twitter.&nbsp;

  • CrowdStrike beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses quarterly earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Taiwan's China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal

    (Reuters) -Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions. The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by the government-backed carrier weeks after a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-U.S. trade tensions. U.S. flagship planemaker Boeing had been widely expected to win the deal as talks by the government-backed carrier to renew its fleet coincided with attention to security partnerships amid what Taipei has called its worst tensions with China for 40 years.

  • Musk’s Proposed Takeover of Twitter Backed by ISS, Glass Lewis

    (Bloomberg) -- Two prominent shareholder advisory firms are urging Twitter Inc. shareholders to support a proposed takeover by Elon Musk despite efforts by the world’s richest man to back out of the deal. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorb

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil company has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree banning Exxon from selling its stake in a venture in which it has invested for decades.