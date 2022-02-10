U.S. markets closed

Bamboo Toothbrush Market to Grow by USD 14.55 million | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest bamboo toothbrush market report by Technavio infers that the easy availability of eco-friendly alternatives for plastic goods is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 14.55 million from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bamboo Toothbrush Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bamboo Brush Co., Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo, Brush with Bamboo, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ecolife Innovations LLC, Environmental Toothbrush, House of Tribe Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Bamboo Brush Society, and The Humble Co., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the significant increase in the adoption of biodegradable and eco-friendly dental care products. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Bamboo Toothbrush Market

  • Market Driver:

Plastic toothbrushes cannot be recycled and have become one of the leading causes of environmental pollution. Hence, consumers are using decomposable products, and manufacturers are producing eco-friendly products. Bamboo toothbrushes are a sustainable alternative to plastic brushes, as they are eco-friendly.

  • Market Trend:

E-retailing of various products, including bamboo toothbrushes, is also gaining popularity because it is a time-saving and cost-effective process of purchasing products. Moreover, prices offered online are often lower than those available offline due to the lower overhead costs for online retailers. Furthermore, promotion through social media platforms by posting persuading images, videos, blogs, and repetitive advertisements and growing smartphone and Internet penetration would further drive the growth of the bamboo toothbrush market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bamboo toothbrush market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bamboo toothbrush market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bamboo toothbrush market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bamboo toothbrush market vendors

Related Reports:

Toothpaste Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Oral Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bamboo Toothbrush Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 14.55 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.89

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bamboo Brush Co., Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo, Brush with Bamboo, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ecolife Innovations LLC, Environmental Toothbrush, House of Tribe Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Bamboo Brush Society, and The Humble Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bamboo-toothbrush-market-to-grow-by-usd-14-55-million--technavio-301476589.html

SOURCE Technavio

